CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Three Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) workers were injured after being hit by a car in Carson City Tuesday afternoon. According to NDOT, the three were working on surveying hydraulic roadway features for future projects when they were hit. Two were reviewing work plans on the shoulder of the road while the other was inside NDOT's work vehicle.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 20 HOURS AGO