Madison School Board members had big-picture questions during a discussion about small changes proposed to the Behavior Education Plan Monday. District administration brought a set of proposed changes to the controversial, nearly decade-old policy that replaced the student code of conduct. The board discussed the changes at its instruction work group meeting, with a vote planned for the end of the month. The administrators said the district is planning for a larger discussion about the BEP throughout the 2022-23 school year, with changes in 2023.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO