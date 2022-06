MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Students stood up and walked out of the building at Middletown High School Tuesday morning as a form of outcry for better gun control. The walkout was staged in response to the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas last month. Students were seen exiting the school and congregating outside, with the aim to prioritize the topic of gun control and promote stricter legislation.

