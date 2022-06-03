A Sylacauga teen died as the result of injuries he sustained in an ATV crash Wednesday, according to Alabama State Troopers.

The 17-year-old, who has not been identified, was seriously injured when the 2017 Polaris Razor ATV he was a passenger in left the road, struck a tree and overturned.

Neither the passenger nor the 19-year-old driver, Taylor L. Thomas of Sylacauga, was using seat belts; both were ejected from the ATV.

Both were transported to a local hospital, where the 17-year-old succumbed to his injuries.

The crash occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Pelican Lane, about 11 miles southwest of Sylacauga in Coosa County.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Sylacauga teenager dies from ATV crash injuries