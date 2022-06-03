ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylacauga teenager dies from ATV crash injuries

 4 days ago

A Sylacauga teen died as the result of injuries he sustained in an ATV crash Wednesday, according to Alabama State Troopers.

The 17-year-old, who has not been identified, was seriously injured when the 2017 Polaris Razor ATV he was a passenger in left the road, struck a tree and overturned.

Neither the passenger nor the 19-year-old driver, Taylor L. Thomas of Sylacauga, was using seat belts; both were ejected from the ATV.

Both were transported to a local hospital, where the 17-year-old succumbed to his injuries.

The crash occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Pelican Lane, about 11 miles southwest of Sylacauga in Coosa County.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

