12 injured after crash involving Greyhound bus on Southern California interstate

A plane crashed into the backyard of a Hemet home Tuesday, severely burning the pilot.The crash happened at about 9:40 a.m. in the area of Warren Road and Mustang Way. A Riverside County Fire truck happened to be passing through the area at the time, and was able to get on the scene quickly and put out the flames before they could spread. Several neighbors reportedly also jumped into action, taking water houses to douse the fire.The pilot was reportedly out of the plane and walking around, but was taken to a hospital for extensive burns he suffered in the...

HEMET, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO