ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabazon, CA

12 injured after crash involving Greyhound bus on Southern California interstate

KGO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCABAZON, Calif. -- A dozen people were injured in a crash after a Greyhound bus blew a tire on the 10 Freeway in the Cabazon/Banning area on Friday, officials say. The crash...

abc7news.com

Comments / 2

Related
SFGate

300-pound bear hit, killed by SUV on California freeway

LOS ANGELES — A 300-pound bear was struck and killed Monday morning on the 210 Freeway in Irwindale, authorities said. The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. on the westbound connector road to the southbound 605 Freeway, when an SUV hit the bear, California Highway Patrol Officer Ramon Kendricks said.
IRWINDALE, CA
CBS LA

Pilot burned after small plane crashes into Hemet home

A plane crashed into the backyard of a Hemet home Tuesday, severely burning the pilot.The crash happened at about 9:40 a.m. in the area of Warren Road and Mustang Way. A Riverside County Fire truck happened to be passing through the area at the time, and was able to get on the scene quickly and put out the flames before they could spread. Several neighbors reportedly also jumped into action, taking water houses to douse the fire.The pilot was reportedly out of the plane and walking around, but was taken to a hospital for extensive burns he suffered in the...
HEMET, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Banning, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Cabazon, CA
Banning, CA
Accidents
City
Banning, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
thepalmspringspost.com

Police recover vehicle in suspected hit and run; owner not cooperating

Palm Springs Police on Monday said they have recovered a vehicle suspected of being involved in a hit and run that led to the death of a man in Palm Springs late last month. The latest: “PSPD has recovered a vehicle believed to be involved in the collision,” police wrote in a social media post Monday afternoon. “Unfortunately, the registered owner of the vehicle has been uncooperative with the investigation.”
PALM SPRINGS, CA
foxla.com

Dog left in hot car rescued in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A small dog was rescued after being left inside a hot car in a Riverside County parking lot. According to the Riverside County Animal Services, an 8-year-old Pomeranian mix was inside the hot car in the parking lot of The Shops at Palm Desert on Highway 111 on Wednesday, June 1. According to animal services, outside temperature that day was a little over 100 degrees.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

12+ injured in I-10 Greyhound bus crash after tire blows out

Traffic is back up to speed on Interstate 10 after a Greyhound bus heading from LA to Phoenix crashed, sending at least a dozen people to the hospital and backing up traffic for miles. The California Highway Patrol said the bus was traveling in the #2 lane at about 60-65 mph when a tire blew The post 12+ injured in I-10 Greyhound bus crash after tire blows out appeared first on KESQ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greyhound Bus#California Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Mitsubishi
KTLA

Gunshots ring out after dangerous drivers take over South L.A. streets

Street takeovers in Southern California are becoming free-for-alls for bad behavior and criminal activity, according to local law enforcement. A couple of intersections in South Los Angeles became scenes of the latest street spectacles early Monday morning with drivers doing doughnuts, revving their engines and burning rubber. The illegal festivities came to a screeching halt when gunshots rang […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
zachnews.net

Barstow, CA: Vehicle fire with a trapped person occured along West Main Street near Delaney Road last night on Friday.

Sources: Barstow Police Department, Barstow Fire Protection District and California Highway Patrol (Information) Pictures: Captain John Wymore (Courtesy) Barstow, California: A vehicle fire occured along West Main Street near Delaney Road last night on Friday, June 3rd, 2022. According to the Barstow Fire Protection District, at approximately 11:23 p.m. PT,...
BARSTOW, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Hemet Identified

A pedestrian who was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Hemet was identified Friday as a 66-year-old resident of the city, while the search for the motorist continued. Jaime Martinez Alvarez was fatally injured about 9:25 p.m. Wednesday on Florida Avenue, just east of San Jacinto Street, according to the Hemet Police Department.
HEMET, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KESQ News Channel 3

Fire burns near a large homeless encampment in Banning

Firefighters quickly knocked out a half-acre brush fire in Banning. According to authorities, the fire broke out about one this afternoon near a large homeless encampment on east Bryant Street and San Gorgonio Avenue. Many people could see it right off the I-10 Freeway. Authorities say there are no injuries. And the cause of the The post Fire burns near a large homeless encampment in Banning appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
KTLA

1 dead, SigAlert issued after fiery crash on 605 Fwy: Officials

A person is dead and both sides of the 605 Freeway were closed after a crash in Los Alamitos. The crash was reported a few minutes after 9 p.m., and officials responded to a reported vehicle fire on the freeway south of Katella Avenue, according to Captain Barta of the Orange County Fire Authority. A […]
KGO

Wildfire erupts near LA as record-breaking heat scorches Southwest

A brush fire erupted Monday afternoon in Hesperia, California, leaving one burn victim and up to 50 acres of scorched land, amid record-breaking temperatures in the Southwest. The condition of the victim was not released. The Hesperia area is under an excessive heat watch starting Thursday through the weekend as...
HESPERIA, CA
KGO

US Navy identifies pilot killed in Mojave Desert fighter jet crash

TRONA, Calif. -- A U.S. Navy pilot killed after his fighter jet crashed in the Mojave Desert Friday afternoon has been identified by military officials. Lt. Richard Bullock was killed when his F/A-18E Super Hornet crashed near Trona, in San Bernardino County, at approximately 2:30 p.m. on June 3. Bullock...
TRONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Motorist Killed in Crash in La Verne

Authorities Wednesday identified a motorist who was killed when a car crashed into the backyard of a home in the La Verne area. Paramedics sent to the 4300 block of St. Mark Avenue, near Baseline Road, at about 9:20 a.m. Tuesday pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No other injuries were reported.
LA VERNE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy