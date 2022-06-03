Deputies searching for missing woman

At least 60 rounds of gunfire were unleashed in a drive-by shooting during a high school graduation party in South Carolina over the weekend, leaving at least one person dead. Around 150 people were gathered together outside for the festivities in Summerton on Saturday when the violence unfolded. According to a press release from the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office, a pair of vehicles approached the party and then the suspects inside opened fire on revelers relaxing on the lawn.

SUMMERTON, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO