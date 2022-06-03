Deputies searching for missing woman

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Richland County Sheriff's Department deputy is in the hospital after being exposed to meth says, Sheriff Leon Lott. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Pain at the pump: gas prices will increase for SC drivers next month. Officials say Deputy Zaid Abdullah was exposed...
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Investigators are searching for a church burglary suspect, Columbia police say. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Two suspects wanted for stealing wallets from purses. James Murphy is accused of stealing electronics from Ebenezer Lutheran Church on June 1. If you have any information on Murphy's...
WPDE — Officials across the region are investigating several shootings, some deadly and some that left multiple injured, on Sunday. ABC15 is working to bring you the latest information, which is why we've constructed a list of the known shootings reported, detailing which county and known injuries or deaths.
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County man allegedly blocked a woman in a bathroom and exposed himself to her, according to a report from the Hartsville Police Department. Leroy G. McFarland, 60, who has a Darlington address, was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping. Police were called April 28 […]
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Last week, an incident at the Department of Juvenile Justice’s Broad River Road Complex resulted in two youths going to the hospital. This week, the family of one of the young men involved is asking for more answers. “This is one beating too much....
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) — **WARNING SOME OF IMAGES MAY BE DISTURBING AND NOT SUITABLE FOR ALL VIEWERS**. The family of a 16-year-old that was hospitalized while being housed at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice facility is demanding answers. The family of Divine Johnson held a news conference...
At least 60 rounds of gunfire were unleashed in a drive-by shooting during a high school graduation party in South Carolina over the weekend, leaving at least one person dead. Around 150 people were gathered together outside for the festivities in Summerton on Saturday when the violence unfolded. According to a press release from the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office, a pair of vehicles approached the party and then the suspects inside opened fire on revelers relaxing on the lawn.
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Clarendon County Coroner Jacqueline Blackwell has confirmed the identity of the woman who was fatally shot during a graduation party in the Summerton area. Audrionna Kind, 32, was the woman who died from a gunshot wound say, officials. The shooting happened in the yard...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Two 15-year-olds were playing with a gun in Chesterfield County Sunday night when it went off, killing one of them, investigators said. Deputies responded to a home in Mount Croghan on Airport Road, where the shooting happened. Authorities said a 15-year-old boy died, but have not released his identity at this point.
Editor’s note: The police report for the incident noted that a victim had been shot and cut by glass. However, their name, address, height, weight, race, age and other identifying factors were redacted. Authorities later told News13 that the “victim” that was shot was the building, not a person. One person was injured by glass. […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash on I-26 Monday afternoon. The crash happened at approximately 3:12 p.m. on the westbound side of I-26, near the exit for SC-210, LCpl. Tyler Tidwell said. Troopers say a BMW sedan traveling west ran...
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — Family and friends are grieving the loss of Audrionna Kind and are coming together to figure out their next steps. Kind was killed in what Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley called a drive-by shooting into a crowd of about 150 people. Witnesses said two vehicles approached and gunfire followed.
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving two deputies, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the crash happened at 4:09 p.m. Sunday along Baker Road near Pacolet Highway when a car failed to yield. We’re told two deputies...
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Kershaw County Coroner David West says a passenger in a single vehicle accident in the Liberty Hill area has died. Authorities say the accident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on Saturday on Highway 97 and Champion Road. According to investigators, the passenger was taken to Prisma...
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified a man involved in a fatal two-vehicle collision. According to Coroner officials, 53-year-old David Barker of Lexington, South Carolina was identified as the descendent of a two-vehicle collision that occurred on June 4 around 7:18 p.m. The collision...
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C./FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. (WSPA) — Investigators are asking for help identifying a man who died after jumping out of his car into Lake Hartwell during a police pursuit. The incident began when sheriff’s deputies in Franklin County, Georgia, tried to stop a 2014 Dodge Charger on Interstate 85 after they clocked the car […]
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday evening on Airport Road in the Pageland community of Chesterfield County, according to Cpt. Wayne Jordan with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office. Jordan said the scene was very active, but there was no threat to the...
Chesterfield County, South Carolina – Accidental shooting on Sunday was fatal for a teenager in Chesterfield County, the local authorities confirmed. According to the incident report, 15-year-old boy was accidently shot by his girlfriend at a home in Mount Croghan and the boy died due to the injuries suffered in the incident. The girl, who reportedly pulled the trigger by mistake, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Editor’s note: This story has been updated as officials have not released the victim’s sex at this time. FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police have begun a homicide investigation after authorities found a 24-year-old shot to death Sunday night. Nicaree Ashonn Wilson of Florence died in the shooting, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Tuesday morning crash that happened near the Ridgeville area. According to Trooper Nick Pye, one person has died after a car crash involving a tractor-trailer. The crash happened along SC-27 near the intersection of Garden Court around 9:05 a.m. A Freightliner […]
