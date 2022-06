WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Nearly a dozen people and their pets have been displaced after an apartment fire in Wilmington on Sunday. The fire at an apartment building on Mill Creek Court on Sunday has officially been ruled accidental by the Fire Marshal’s office. The fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials. One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, 11 other residents, and their pets were displaced.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO