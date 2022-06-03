ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Flatbed pickup stolen in Malaga recovered in Wenatchee

Cover picture for the articleA flatbed truck stolen in Malaga on Wednesday was found Thursday in Wenatchee with some damage to the vehicle and no suspect arrested. The 2007 Chevrolet Silverado flatbed dually was...

Investigators say man shot by Wenatchee police was armed with a knife

A man who was shot and killed by Wenatchee police Saturday afternoon was apparently armed with a knife. Sgt. Jason Reinfeld of the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said two separate times less lethal attempts to subdue the suspect were deployed before the fatal shooting. Reinfeld represents the North Central...
Body in river identified as missing Kennewick fisherman

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - UPDATE: 4:19 p.m. The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the identity of the body as 36-year-old Eswin Danilo Reyes Gonzalez, a Kennewick fisherman reported missing on May 22. His family has been notified. Foul play is not suspected following the autopsy, but the cause...
Surveillance Fails to Turn Up Evidence of Missing Ephrata Teen

Nearly a month ago, we reported on the efforts being made to locate a missing Ephrata teen. Now the case moving back to Ephrata from Othello. Othello Police conduct an extensive surveillance operation. The Othello Police Department announced Wednesday, June 7th they'd wrapped up some surveillance operations, without being able...
Four teens arrested in Tacoma shooting

TACOMA, Wash. — Four teens were arrested after a shooting that struck several houses in Tacoma on Sunday, according to the Tacoma Police Department. At around 7:39 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the 1600 block of South 47th Street. Witnesses said four juveniles were seen...
Officer-involved shooting in Wenatchee under investigation

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday in Wenatchee, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office announced. Around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Wenatchee police officers were called to a burglary in progress in the the 400 block of Castle...
Police acknowledge new presence of fake fiddlers panhandling in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE - Within the last few weeks, Wenatchee has been christened with a trending scam that’s reportedly duped others into shelling out cash in other cities in the U.S. According to Wenatchee police and community members posting about it on social media, fake violin players have been present in parking lots at Valley North Center Mall off Miller Street.
Meth lab discovered in Lynnwood hotel room

Lynnwood police uncovered a makeshift meth lab at a hotel on Saturday after housekeeping personnel discovered the setup in a room, the police department announced. Around 11:40 a.m., Lynnwood police and South Snohomish County Fire were called to a hotel in the 3500 block of 196th Street Southwest after housekeeping personnel found a potential illicit drug lab inside a room.
2 arrested, 2 on the run after carjacking in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men accused of attacking a woman and stealing her car in North Bend on Sunday. According to the sheriff’s office, a person interrupted a car prowl just after 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Olallie Trailhead and chased four people who got away in a Dodge Charger.
Federal Way police investigating shooting

The Federal Way Police Department is investigating a shooting that officers discovered after being called to a crash Monday afternoon, police announced. Officers were called to a crash just before 1 p.m. on Pacific Highway South at South 336th Street. According to police, one of the involved parties said they...
Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones to step down before end of term

EPHRATA - Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones is stepping down as Grant County’s top law enforcement administrator before the end of his term on December 31, 2022. Jones made the announcement on Tuesday morning. “After some soul searching, a lot of discussion and support of my family, and thoughts...
One person killed, four injured in a collision on SR 17 near Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — A 22-year-old man died and four people were injured in a collision Friday afternoon on state Route 17 near Bridgeport. Tonya L. Turner, a 48-year-old Omak woman, was driving a 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan south on SR 17. She reportedly drove into the back of a 1999 Mazda Protege as the driver had slowed to make a left turn onto Jack Wells Road, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Wenatchee driver arrested for DUI after vehicle rolls

A person who rolled their vehicle on South Chelan Avenue near Cashmere Valley Bank Friday night in Wenatchee was uninjured but arrested for drunken driving. The Wenatchee Police Department said shortly before 10 p.m. they received a report of a vehicle being driven erratically on South Chelan Avenue. The car...
NCWLIFE Evening News June 6th, 2022

Good evening, and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to tonight’s top stories, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window. Now, A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A Brewster man was killed in a 2-car accident Friday afternoon just outside of Bridgeport. A two vehicle collision Sunday north of Orondo left an SUV on its side but the occupants were not injured. When a 17-year-old boy posted a video on Snapchat of himself with a gun last week he had the misfortune of being recognized by Moses Lake detectives and A person who rolled their vehicle on South Chelan Avenue near Cashmere Valley Bank Friday night in Wenatchee was uninjured but arrested for drunken driving.
