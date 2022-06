Metro author and developer Dmitry Glukhovsky has been placed on a federal wanted list in Russia, and faces up to 10 years in prison. According to The Moscow Times (opens in new tab), a Russian court in Basmanny, Moscow on Tuesday ordered the arrest in absentia of Glukhovsky. The Metro author and developer reportedly faces a prison sentence of up to 10 years in Russia, but as The Moscow Times states, it's currently believed Glukhovsky is not in the country.

