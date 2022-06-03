ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Sitting Friday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Stallings is not in the starting lineup for...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Peyton Manning contacted by all four Broncos bidders to gauge interest for possible role with team, per report

In short order, the Denver Broncos will have a new owner. With that new ownership group, however, may come a familiar face. Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning has been contacted by all four of the bidders for the Denver club to gauge his interest in joining their groups as a minority partner or advisor, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Walmart heir expected to win bidding for Broncos, plus a former MVP could be first QB to lose to every team

Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Today is a sad day for me and that's because my understanding is that I'm no longer in the running to buy the Denver Broncos. It appears Walmart heir Rob Walton is going to purchase the team for $4.5 billion, which is $4,499,999,712 more than I bid. I didn't think my $288 bid would be enough to buy the team, but I thought it had a chance. The next time a team comes up for sale, I'm bidding at least $300.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
CBS Sports

Giants' Jason Vosler: Heading back to minors

The Giants optioned Vosler to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. Vosler's demotion could signal that the Giants expect to bring back Darin Ruf (personal) from the bereavement list ahead of Tuesday's series opener with the Rockies. After being called up from Triple-A last Wednesday, Vosler started at third base in each of the Giants' subsequent five games and went 5-for-16 with two home runs, one double, one walk, one stolen base, four runs and three RBI.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Penny Hardaway says Rasheed Wallace 'might' join Lakers coaching staff under Darvin Ham

The Los Angeles Lakers have already accomplished the hard part in finding a suitable coach to step in after the team parted ways with Frank Vogel after the regular season. Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham was hired to fill that role last week, marking his first head coaching gig in the league. Ham comes highly respected around the league after spending several years under Mike Budenholzer in both Atlanta and Milwaukee, and he's only a year removed from being on the coaching staff that won a championship with the Bucks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Angels fire Joe Maddon: Manager out with team in midst of 12-game losing streak

Mired in the longest single-season losing streak in franchise history, the Los Angeles Angels made a change at manager Tuesday afternoon. The team announced Joe Maddon has been relieved of his duties, and third base coach Phil Nevin will serve as the interim manager. It's unclear whether a managerial search will begin immediately, or wait until the offseason.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Stallings
CBS Sports

The Phillies have problems that won't be fixed by firing the manager, but there might be hope on the horizon

The Philadelphia Phillies haven't made the playoffs since the end of their mini dynasty in 2011, the second-longest active playoff drought in the majors. And they've been spending gobs of money in free agency the last few years to try and get back there, to no avail. This offseason they added two sluggers -- Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos -- for a combined $179 million, pushing them over MLB's luxury tax for the first time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Caleb Kilian: Sent back to Triple-A

Kilian was optioned to Triple-A Iowa after Saturday's doubleheader, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports. He gave Cubs fans and fantasy managers a glimpse of his potential in his big-league debut Saturday, in which he struck out six and allowed three earned runs over five innings. The Cubs didn't plan on having Kilian debut this weekend, but injuries to other pitchers forced their hand with four games in three days. That said, the Cubs' top pitching prospect will probably be back in the big-league rotation for good at some point in the coming weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Remains in rotation

Cabrera is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Nationals in Miami. The matchup with the 21-35 Nationals at LoanDepot Park is a far more favorable draw for Cabrera than last week, when he was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to start the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies at Coors Field. Though he issued four walks and hit two batters in the outing, Cabrera more than earned a second turn through the rotation after striking out nine and allowing only one hit over 6.1 scoreless frames. With both Jesus Luzardo (forearm) and Cody Poteet (elbow) on the 15-day injured list and facing unclear return timelines, Cabrera should be in good shape to hold down a back-end rotation spot beyond Tuesday's outing.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Athletics' Matt Davidson: Summoned from Triple-A

The Athletics called up Davidson from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Davidson will another shot in the big leagues after he was previously up with the Diamondbacks in late April for five games before getting designated for assignment and then electing free agency. The 31-year-old signed a minor-league deal with Oakland on May 10 and mashed during his month-long stay in Las Vegas, hitting .260/.341/.571 with seven home runs in 21 games. Parker Markel was designated for assignment Tuesday to open a spot on the 40-man roster for Davidson, who replaces the slumping Sheldon Neuse on the 26-man active roster.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marlins#Giants
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Leaves with back spasm

Peralta was removed from Monday's game against the Reds due to a back spasm. This is good news for Arizona, as the outfielder is unlikely to miss significant time given the nature of the injury. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Colts' Darius Leonard: Set to undergo back surgery

Leonard (ankle/back) is expected to undergo back surgery and miss a portion of next month's training camp, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports. Leonard has been rehabbing his ankle after undergoing surgery in the offseason, missing OTAs and the Colts' mandatory minicamp. Head coach Frank Reich said Tuesday that he won't need a second ankle operation, but he will unfortunately have to have a procedure on his back. The surgery will cause him to be out for the foreseeable future and he'll likely miss a chunk of training camp.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Mashes homer

Mancini went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Guardians. Mancini has gotten on base in 10 straight games, slashing .378/.465/.703 with a pair of homers, seven RBI and nine runs scored in that span. The 30-year-old is playing some of his best ball of the year, lifting his overall slash line to .309/.379/.443 in 219 plate appearances. The slugger has five homers and nine doubles in 51 contests, and he should continue to see steady playing time in the No. 2 spot in the order behind leadoff man Cedric Mullins.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Extent of injury being determined

Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said the team is still trying to determine the extent of Castellanos' arm injury, which is being called a right forearm strain, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. At the time Castellanos was placed on the 15-day injured list, the team described the injury...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Jaguars' C.J. Beathard: Hurt during practice

Beathard was loaded onto a cart and brought to the locker room after apparently sustaining an injury at practice Monday, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports. It's unclear what exactly the injury is or when the Jaguars can reasonably expect Beathard to return, but it's a situation worth monitoring considering he was the primary backup to Trevor Lawrence in 2021 and the favorite to retain that position in 2022.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jacob Webb: Designated for assignment

Webb was designated for assignment Sunday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Webb gave up six earned runs in 5.1 innings at Triple-A this year. The move frees up a 40-man roster spot for Cole Tucker, who was claimed off waivers.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Lodolo: Facing live hitters

Lodolo (back) will throw a live bullpen and pitch in a simulated game at the Reds' spring training complex this week, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Lodolo threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Saturday and will take another step forward in his rehab process when he faces live hitters. Assuming he feels good following his upcoming throwing sessions, the left-hander's next step in his recovery will be a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy