ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Blue Jays' George Springer: Returns to action Friday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Springer (illness) is starting Friday against the Twins. Springer didn't appear in the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Angels fire Joe Maddon: Manager out with team in midst of 12-game losing streak

Mired in the longest single-season losing streak in franchise history, the Los Angeles Angels made a change at manager Tuesday afternoon. The team announced Joe Maddon has been relieved of his duties, and third base coach Phil Nevin will serve as the interim manager. It's unclear whether a managerial search will begin immediately, or wait until the offseason.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Athletics' Matt Davidson: Summoned from Triple-A

The Athletics called up Davidson from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Davidson will another shot in the big leagues after he was previously up with the Diamondbacks in late April for five games before getting designated for assignment and then electing free agency. The 31-year-old signed a minor-league deal with Oakland on May 10 and mashed during his month-long stay in Las Vegas, hitting .260/.341/.571 with seven home runs in 21 games. Parker Markel was designated for assignment Tuesday to open a spot on the 40-man roster for Davidson, who replaces the slumping Sheldon Neuse on the 26-man active roster.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Mashes homer

Mancini went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Guardians. Mancini has gotten on base in 10 straight games, slashing .378/.465/.703 with a pair of homers, seven RBI and nine runs scored in that span. The 30-year-old is playing some of his best ball of the year, lifting his overall slash line to .309/.379/.443 in 219 plate appearances. The slugger has five homers and nine doubles in 51 contests, and he should continue to see steady playing time in the No. 2 spot in the order behind leadoff man Cedric Mullins.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Leaves with back spasm

Peralta was removed from Monday's game against the Reds due to a back spasm. This is good news for Arizona, as the outfielder is unlikely to miss significant time given the nature of the injury. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Fisher fired from another coaching job

Derek Fisher won five NBA titles as a player, but his career as a coach continues to be markedly less successful. The Los Angeles Sparks announced on Tuesday that they have parted ways with Fisher, who had been serving as their head coach and general manager. Assistant coach Fred Williams will take over as Sparks interim coach for the rest of the WNBA season.
NBA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star PF Tafara Gapare to make college commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ

A highly-coveted power forward from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Monday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when Tafara Gapare announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes DePaul, Maryland, George Washington, Syracuse and Illinois. Gapare is also considering the G League Ignite and Overtime Elite professional paths. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Goes three innings in return

Clevinger (triceps) allowed a run on one hit and two walks with five strikeouts in three innings in a no-decision versus the Brewers on Sunday. Clevinger was eased back into action, throwing 60 pitches (36 strikes) in his first start since May 17. He allowed a leadoff homer to Kolten Wong in the first inning and nothing more before Nick Martinez delivered four frames of relief pitching. Clevinger has managed a 3.18 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB in 17 innings across four starts this year after missing all of 2021 to Tommy John recovery. The right-hander should see a slightly lighter workload with the Padres likely to roll a six-man rotation after the breakout of MacKenzie Gore. Clevinger is expected to make his next start at home versus the Rockies next week.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Springer
Person
Homer
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Lodolo: Facing live hitters

Lodolo (back) will throw a live bullpen and pitch in a simulated game at the Reds' spring training complex this week, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Lodolo threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Saturday and will take another step forward in his rehab process when he faces live hitters. Assuming he feels good following his upcoming throwing sessions, the left-hander's next step in his recovery will be a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Angels' Jo Adell: Back in majors

Adell was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Taylor Ward was placed on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain, and manager Joe Maddon made it clear that Adell would not be up were it not for Ward's injury. Adell hit .122 with one home run, five walks and 18 strikeouts over his last 11 games at Triple-A.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Jose Barrero: Reinstated, sent down Monday

Barrero (hand) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday. Barrero's rehab assignment was scheduled to end Wednesday, and he'll remain in Louisville now that he's back to full health. The 24-year-old appeared in 14 games during his rehab assignment and slashed .204/.316/.449 with three homers, six runs, six RBI and a stolen base. He'll be a candidate to provide utility depth for the major-league club at some point later in the year.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Sent down Tuesday

Widener was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday. Widener rejoined the Diamondbacks' bullpen Friday, but he'll head back to the minors after he gave up three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out one in 1.2 innings Monday against the Reds. Left-hander Tyler Gilbert was recalled to start Tuesday's game in Cincinnati.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jays
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jacob Webb: Designated for assignment

Webb was designated for assignment Sunday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Webb gave up six earned runs in 5.1 innings at Triple-A this year. The move frees up a 40-man roster spot for Cole Tucker, who was claimed off waivers.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Extent of injury being determined

Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said the team is still trying to determine the extent of Castellanos' arm injury, which is being called a right forearm strain, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. At the time Castellanos was placed on the 15-day injured list, the team described the injury...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' TJ Friedl: Recalled from minors

Friedl was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Friedl has bounced on and off the roster throughout the season, as this will be his fourth separate stint with the big-league squad already this year. He's done very little with his sporadic opportunities, hitting .179/.237/.254 in 20 games, though he does have four steals. He doesn't seem to have a path to regular at-bats this time around, either, as it was infielder Mike Moustakas (undisclosed) who hit the injured list in a corresponding move.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Padres' Nick Martinez: Tosses four innings in long relief

Martinez allowed two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out four batters over four-plus innings against Milwaukee on Sunday. He did not factor in the decision. Mike Clevinger started the game for the Padres, but he was held to three innings and 60 pitches as the team decided to limit his workload following a stint on the injured list. Martinez ended up throwing more pitches (70) than Clevinger, and he breezed through four scoreless frames before the Brewers broke through with two runs before he could retire a batter in the eighth. Clevinger figures to see his pitch count increase in his next start, but it's possible that Martinez could again be used to piggyback him if Clevinger is unable to take on a full workload.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Ejected from Sunday's game

Pressly was ejected from Sunday's game against the Royals in the bottom of the ninth inning for throwing inside to Michael Taylor, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pressly was warned for throwing inside before he was ultimately thrown out of the game with two runs in the bottom...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Knocks in two, steals base in win

Dalbec went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Angels. Both of Dalbec's hits were RBI singles, which came in the second and sixth innings. The first baseman also picked up his first stolen base of the year in the sixth. Tuesday marked just his sixth multi-hit effort of the season, ending a 1-for-11 skid at the plate to start June. Overall, he's posted an uninspiring .187/.269/.295 slash line with three homers, 12 RBI, 18 runs scored, four doubles and a triple through 156 plate appearances. Dalbec saw a little extra playing time while Jackie Bradley was on the paternity list, but now that he's back with the team, Franchy Cordero is likely to return to the strong side of a platoon at first base. That will limit Dalbec mainly to starting against left-handed pitchers.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Liover Peguero: Enduring power outage

Peguero has hit just .260/.291/.394 with one home run and six steals across his last 31 games for Double-A Altoona. Thanks to a hot start, his season line still sits at .293/.320/.476 -- pretty good for a 21-year-old in Double-A. Nonetheless, Peguero's power production has dried up recently, and plate discipline has been an issue too, as he's posted a 3.7 percent walk rate and 26.7 percent strikeout rate over the aforementioned 31-game stretch. He has enough pop, speed and contact ability to be relevant for fantasy purposes one day, but he'll need to improve his approach against upper-level pitching before he makes it to the big leagues.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mets' Pete Alonso and Starling Marte leave game vs. Padres with injuries

Core New York Mets position players Pete Alonso and Starling Marte each departed Tuesday night's game against the San Diego Padres with injury (NYM-SD GameTracker). X-rays were negative on Alonso, who was struck on the hand by a pitch, but he's set for further testing to be sure there's no fracture. Marte appeared to injure himself while sliding into second base on a caught stealing and was later announced as having a tight left quad. The status of both players moving forward is not yet known, but the hope is that neither injury is serious.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy