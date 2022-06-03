ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers' Zach Reks: Optioned to Triple-A

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Reks was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Cubs' Caleb Kilian: Sent back to Triple-A

Kilian was optioned to Triple-A Iowa after Saturday's doubleheader, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports. He gave Cubs fans and fantasy managers a glimpse of his potential in his big-league debut Saturday, in which he struck out six and allowed three earned runs over five innings. The Cubs didn't plan on having Kilian debut this weekend, but injuries to other pitchers forced their hand with four games in three days. That said, the Cubs' top pitching prospect will probably be back in the big-league rotation for good at some point in the coming weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Athletics' Matt Davidson: Summoned from Triple-A

The Athletics called up Davidson from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Davidson will another shot in the big leagues after he was previously up with the Diamondbacks in late April for five games before getting designated for assignment and then electing free agency. The 31-year-old signed a minor-league deal with Oakland on May 10 and mashed during his month-long stay in Las Vegas, hitting .260/.341/.571 with seven home runs in 21 games. Parker Markel was designated for assignment Tuesday to open a spot on the 40-man roster for Davidson, who replaces the slumping Sheldon Neuse on the 26-man active roster.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Remains in rotation

Cabrera is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Nationals in Miami. The matchup with the 21-35 Nationals at LoanDepot Park is a far more favorable draw for Cabrera than last week, when he was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to start the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies at Coors Field. Though he issued four walks and hit two batters in the outing, Cabrera more than earned a second turn through the rotation after striking out nine and allowing only one hit over 6.1 scoreless frames. With both Jesus Luzardo (forearm) and Cody Poteet (elbow) on the 15-day injured list and facing unclear return timelines, Cabrera should be in good shape to hold down a back-end rotation spot beyond Tuesday's outing.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Leaves with back spasm

Peralta was removed from Monday's game against the Reds due to a back spasm. This is good news for Arizona, as the outfielder is unlikely to miss significant time given the nature of the injury. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Fisher fired from another coaching job

Derek Fisher won five NBA titles as a player, but his career as a coach continues to be markedly less successful. The Los Angeles Sparks announced on Tuesday that they have parted ways with Fisher, who had been serving as their head coach and general manager. Assistant coach Fred Williams will take over as Sparks interim coach for the rest of the WNBA season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Penny Hardaway says Rasheed Wallace 'might' join Lakers coaching staff under Darvin Ham

The Los Angeles Lakers have already accomplished the hard part in finding a suitable coach to step in after the team parted ways with Frank Vogel after the regular season. Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham was hired to fill that role last week, marking his first head coaching gig in the league. Ham comes highly respected around the league after spending several years under Mike Budenholzer in both Atlanta and Milwaukee, and he's only a year removed from being on the coaching staff that won a championship with the Bucks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Triple A#Triple A Round Rock
CBS Sports

Peyton Manning contacted by all four Broncos bidders to gauge interest for possible role with team, per report

In short order, the Denver Broncos will have a new owner. With that new ownership group, however, may come a familiar face. Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning has been contacted by all four of the bidders for the Denver club to gauge his interest in joining their groups as a minority partner or advisor, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Angels fire Joe Maddon: Manager out with team in midst of 12-game losing streak

Mired in the longest single-season losing streak in franchise history, the Los Angeles Angels made a change at manager Tuesday afternoon. The team announced Joe Maddon has been relieved of his duties, and third base coach Phil Nevin will serve as the interim manager. It's unclear whether a managerial search will begin immediately, or wait until the offseason.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Mashes homer

Mancini went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Guardians. Mancini has gotten on base in 10 straight games, slashing .378/.465/.703 with a pair of homers, seven RBI and nine runs scored in that span. The 30-year-old is playing some of his best ball of the year, lifting his overall slash line to .309/.379/.443 in 219 plate appearances. The slugger has five homers and nine doubles in 51 contests, and he should continue to see steady playing time in the No. 2 spot in the order behind leadoff man Cedric Mullins.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Lodolo: Facing live hitters

Lodolo (back) will throw a live bullpen and pitch in a simulated game at the Reds' spring training complex this week, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Lodolo threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Saturday and will take another step forward in his rehab process when he faces live hitters. Assuming he feels good following his upcoming throwing sessions, the left-hander's next step in his recovery will be a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Angels' Jo Adell: Back in majors

Adell was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Taylor Ward was placed on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain, and manager Joe Maddon made it clear that Adell would not be up were it not for Ward's injury. Adell hit .122 with one home run, five walks and 18 strikeouts over his last 11 games at Triple-A.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Joel Payamps: Gets drilled by liner

Payamps left Monday's game against the Blue Jays after being struck by a line drive back up the middle, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Payamps was able to record the out after being struck, but he was then forced to exit the contest after being looked at briefly by the team trainer. He'll be considered day-to-day until the nature of the injury is disclosed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Sent down Tuesday

Widener was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday. Widener rejoined the Diamondbacks' bullpen Friday, but he'll head back to the minors after he gave up three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out one in 1.2 innings Monday against the Reds. Left-hander Tyler Gilbert was recalled to start Tuesday's game in Cincinnati.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Giants' Darin Ruf: Back from bereavement list

Ruf (personal) was activated from the bereavement list Tuesday. Ruf was away from the team for the past week following the death of his father, but he's now back with the club. The 35-year-old won't immediately rejoin the starting lineup, with Wilmer Flores and Tommy La Stella starting at first base and designated hitter, respectively.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jacob Webb: Designated for assignment

Webb was designated for assignment Sunday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Webb gave up six earned runs in 5.1 innings at Triple-A this year. The move frees up a 40-man roster spot for Cole Tucker, who was claimed off waivers.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' TJ Friedl: Recalled from minors

Friedl was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Friedl has bounced on and off the roster throughout the season, as this will be his fourth separate stint with the big-league squad already this year. He's done very little with his sporadic opportunities, hitting .179/.237/.254 in 20 games, though he does have four steals. He doesn't seem to have a path to regular at-bats this time around, either, as it was infielder Mike Moustakas (undisclosed) who hit the injured list in a corresponding move.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Goes three innings in return

Clevinger (triceps) allowed a run on one hit and two walks with five strikeouts in three innings in a no-decision versus the Brewers on Sunday. Clevinger was eased back into action, throwing 60 pitches (36 strikes) in his first start since May 17. He allowed a leadoff homer to Kolten Wong in the first inning and nothing more before Nick Martinez delivered four frames of relief pitching. Clevinger has managed a 3.18 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB in 17 innings across four starts this year after missing all of 2021 to Tommy John recovery. The right-hander should see a slightly lighter workload with the Padres likely to roll a six-man rotation after the breakout of MacKenzie Gore. Clevinger is expected to make his next start at home versus the Rockies next week.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy