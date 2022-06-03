Dozens injured in train crash in northwestern Slovakia

An Illinois foundry worker died instantly when he tripped into a 2,600-degrees Fahrenheit molten iron crucible. Steven Dierkes, 39, was in the first week of his new job at Caterpillar Mapleton Foundry when the tragic accident happened. Local authorities were called to the scene at 10am on Thursday (2 June).Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood ruled out foul play, adding that the matter is under investigation by the sheriff’s office and occupational safety and health administration, reported Peoria Journal Star. An anonymous worker under the pseudonym 'Ron' told the World Socialist Web Site (WSWS) that Dierkes "was taking a sample of...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 34 MINUTES AGO