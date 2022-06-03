Major update to timeline for reduced Social Security and Medicare payments – and it’s good news for recipients

THERE'S some positive news for Social Security and Medicare claimants in regards to their benefits.

Previously, the Social Security trust fund was projected to start depleting in 2034.

Social Security claimants will get full benefits until 2035

The Medicare Part A trust fund, which helps seniors pay for inpatient hospital care, was set to start getting cut in 2026.

However, a new annual trustees report showed that the two programs will be able to provide full benefits now until 2035 and 2028 respectively.

The report attributed the changes to a strong economic rebound and “disability incidence rates”.

"Changes were made to near-term economic data and assumptions reflecting that the recovery of employment, earnings, and GDP from the 2020 recession has been faster and stronger than projected in last year's report," the trustees said.

This has resulted in higher payroll tax receipts and higher revenue from the taxes on Social Security benefits, they added.

What happens when the fund depletes?

While both funds could last a little longer, it still may be only a matter of time before both programs start to deplete.

To stop this, Washington will need to take action and address the problem.

If not, the Medicare Part A fund would only be able to cover 90 percent of benefits.

And Social Security claimants would get only 80 percent of their benefits.

“Lawmakers have many policy options that would reduce or eliminate the long-term financing shortfalls in Social Security and Medicare,” the annual report said.

“Taking action sooner rather than later will allow consideration of a broader range of solutions and provide more time to phase in changes so that the public has adequate time to prepare.”

Social Security and Medicare in 2022 and 2023

This year, the average Social Security benefit is $1,657, while the maximum is $4,194 a month.

Medicare Part A premiums cost either $274 or $499 each month in 2022, which depends on work history tenure.

But the high inflation rate, which the latest data shows to be 8.3%, could drive both of those figures up in 2023.

For example, Social Security claimants are given a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) each year, which is calculated based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W).

The index measures changes in the cost of popular goods and services for seniors.

The Senior Citizens League now forecasts that the COLA will rise to about 8.6% in 2023, meaning the average benefit would jump by $143 per month.

The Social Security Administration normally announces the following year’s COLA in the fall.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services typically reveals next year’s premiums around that same time frame as well.

