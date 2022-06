LEBANON, N.H. — With school ending and most college classes wrapped up, now may be the time to find that summer gig. The options are endless this season, like lifeguarding. “This year has been completely different, it’s really phenomenal, whereas at our pool, we normally have staff coming back from year to year,” Paul Coats, director of Lebanon arts, parks and recreation said. “Most of the staff that we’ve had for the last several years are off to their career work now, they’re getting internships and getting full-time jobs year-round.”

