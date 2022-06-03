ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida COVID-19 vaccine requirement dropped after state threat

By CBS Miami Team
 4 days ago

TALLAHASSEE - After the state threatened to impose a $27.5 million fine, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that the Special Olympics USA Games will not have a COVID-19 vaccination requirement next week in Orlando.

The Florida Department of Health sent a notice Thursday to Special Olympics International threatening to assess the fine for 5,500 violations of a state prohibition on vaccination mandates.

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, who doubles as secretary of the Department of Health, said the state had worked with Special Olympics officials for six months to resolve the vaccination issue.

"How can you force people to take a vaccine in order to stop transmission when that vaccine is not effective at stopping transmission?" Ladapo said during an appearance with DeSantis in Orlando.

DeSantis and Ladapo have long criticized COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

Florida lawmakers last year made permanent a ban on so-called vaccine "passports."

That followed DeSantis issuing an executive order to prohibit businesses from requiring people to show they had been vaccinated to gain entry.

The law authorized the department to impose $5,000 fines per individual required to show proof of vaccination.

The Department of Health letter pointed to 5,500 people being required to show proof of vaccination to gain entry to the games.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says vaccines help protect people from getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19.

Guess(t)
4d ago

“After the state threatened to impose a $27.5 million fine, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that the Special Olympics USA Games will not have a COVID-19 vaccination requirement next week in Orlando.”……. Yup. A free state. Uh-huh.

Nancy
4d ago

Well since my brother in law got the booster and he ended up with a enlarged heart and now has to get a pacemaker I and all our family will not be getting anymore of these Covid Vaccines. The fact is 3 of his cardiologist said they all feel and have seen a uptic with this and the booster . No thanks I will and my family will not be getting anymore Covid vaccines .

JRB Chicagoguy
4d ago

great picture. it looks like an old record cover. i think the name of the album "to donnie with love" featuring such classics as "oh my papa"

