BURLEY — The city is ready to move forward with relocating its airport and is asking Cassia County and Minidoka County to allocate 10 percent of tax funds to build and operate the new airport. That will come next year after the Burley Development Authority closes out urban renewal allocation areas. Closing the two urban renewal allocation areas will increase tax revenues for the city and both counties and will allow the Burley Municipal Airport to be relocated to a safer area. ...

BURLEY, ID ・ 16 HOURS AGO