TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - During the 2022 Click it or Ticket campaign, the Topeka Police Department stopped 126 adult drivers for not buckling up. After officers took part in the 2022 Click it or Ticket campaign between May 22 and June 4, the Topeka Police Department says it has tallied up the numbers and 126 people were pulled over for adult seatbelt violations.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO