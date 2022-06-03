Agricultural leaders and Ducks Unlimited join forces on water issues in the Klamath Basin
By Elizabeth Castillo
opb.org
4 days ago
Your browser does not support the audio element. Irrigators in Southern Oregon and Northern California are facing another year of drought. The Klamath Water Users Association, an organization that represents farmers and...
A megadrought that has parched much of the western United States has Oregon officials concerned the state could face another summer of record blazes. “All signs point to a difficult 2022 fire season that will challenge our firefighting teams and the capacity of our response systems,” said Gov. Kate Brown during a Monday press call on the wildfire season.
Edith and Kent Hitchings were in Florence last Friday when the longtime whale-watchers checked a Facebook page that monitors orca sightings on the Oregon coast. A family of orcas were spotted near Newport, someone reported, so they raced north. “We made the guess that they might turn up into Yaquina...
Nestled in the hills of Morrow County, hundreds of solar panels and wind turbines are generating a product that will soon be in high demand around the state — clean electric energy. But storing large amounts of renewable energy has proven challenging. Wind and solar only generate power when...
Frozen-in-time dinosaurs, a private zoo, and Captain Kirk reward those who make the big drive. The largest city on the coast, Coos Bay and its environs lure with tiny charms, starting with North Bend’s Itty-Bitty Inn, a five-room wonder built in 1950 and redone in the past decade with sci-fi and midcentury vibes. In the Tiki Lounge room, a Martin Denny record is ready to drop on a turntable that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, though the swooping Space Age ashtray is for display only. A John Wayne poster looks out on the Oregon Trail room, and Ensign Rizzo appears to be holding your towels in the Star Trek room. Bikes, helmets, and crabbing gear are available to borrow, Atari systems are available for rent, and innkeeper Rik Villareal is at the ready to shuttle mountain bikers up Whiskey Run or recommend a great breakfast spot. (Hint: it’s Grounds Café, in the back of Books by the Bay, an airy, well-organized shop stocking new and used titles.)
Your browser does not support the audio element. 20 million boxes of cherries were produced last year by growers in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Utah, valued at nearly a billion dollars. This year, the president of the Washington State Fruit Commission is warning not to expect that level of...
There is nothing quite like the peaceful calm of a small town for a relaxing getaway. And in Oregon, you can find a whole host of charming places to discover on every corner. If you are looking for a quiet getaway, an adventure-filled escape, or a place to relax, Oregon's small towns have something for everyone.
Klamath County faces a third year of drought emergency. One consequence of that: hundreds of residential wells have gone dry. The state has stepped in to provide emergency relief funding to truck in water. Kelley Minty Morris, the chair of the Klamath County Board of Commissioners, said recent rain and...
The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) reports one case of Equine Herpesvirus (EHV-1) is confirmed in Clackamas County. The EHV-1 virus is highly contagious and spreads via aerosolized secretions from infected coughing horses, direct and indirect contact with nasal secretions, and fetal fluids. There are currently nine known EHVs, according...
Your browser does not support the audio element. Exploring the themes of sustainability, diversity and food innovation, OSU’s Art about Agriculture exhibit aims to feature artists’ work on the agriculture industry. The exhibit is currently on display at the Giustina Gallery in Corvallis, but will tour to Baker City and Newport. We’ll hear from artists Deb Stoner and Tallmadge Doyle on their featured work.
SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — News 10 viewer Lee wrote in and asked, “I'm a frequent user of the Bear Creek Greenway bike path between the northern end at Dean Creek trailhead and Barnett Road in Medford. There has been a tremendous amount of brush reduction and clean up done on the Central Point part of the bike path into Medford to Hawthorne Park with camping laws seemingly being enforced to a greater extent. But it seems like starting around Hawthorne Park the tent camping is still quite prevalent despite fire season coming and other associated problems, such as trash and drug use. I'm wondering why that area doesn't seem to be following the same approach as other areas, to the north at least?”
Lloyd's of London has hiked the deductible on the insurance policy that helps covers the state's cost of fighting wildfires. For nearly 50 years, the state has purchased catastrophic wildfire insurance coverage from Lloyd’s of London. It’s the only state with such a policy, and the Oregon Department of Forestry says in the last decade alone, Oregon has filed twice as much in claims as the cost of the premiums.
A power outage caused by a damaged line has resulted in some schools operating on a delay today. Pacific Power reported that over 31,000 customers in Klamath County and also the Dorris and Tulelake areas were without power starting at about 5:55am. Power was brought back online by about 6:41am...
Gas prices in Oregon and nationwide soared this week, increasing by more than a quarter and reaching new records. Oregon hit an average of $5.46 a gallon on Tuesday, a 25-cent increase over last week. The national average surged 30 cents, hitting $4.92 per gallon. And in Portland, the average cost of a gallon of gas is now $5.51, a 23-cent jump from the previous week.
Oregon nonprofits are asking the Biden administration to invest $100 million to address white supremacy in the state. The nonprofits — including the Latino Network, Unite Oregon, PCUN, Causa, Immigrant & Refugee Community Organization, Verde and APANO — provide services to communities of color. In a joint letter addressed to President Joe Biden, they say Oregon is susceptible to domestic terrorist attacks against people of color.
A climbing guide from Redmond suffered fatal injuries in a fall while she was tethered to two other climbers Monday at Northern California’s Mount Shasta, the first of four rescue efforts on the 14,180-foot peak in 24 hours, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
The post Redmond climbing guide dies after 1,500- to 2,500-foot fall on California’s Mount Shasta appeared first on KTVZ.
With masks coming off and highly transmissible subvariants of omicron circulating, people who’ve made it through the pandemic without getting SARS-CoV-2 are suddenly getting it. People who’ve had it already are getting it again. It’s Oregon’s seventh surge. It’s unfolding in a radically changed world, where...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are definitely not cooking to start the month of June. It’s been a slow start this year as far as finding a taste of summer. The warmest day so far came in at 81 degrees. That is no big deal at all because...
Instead of taking classes for her computer science degree this spring, No’alani Malumaleumu spent 60 hours a week split between two jobs. In the mornings, she helped people with their IT questions for Cayuse Technologies, a tribally-owned company in her hometown of Pendleton. For the rest of the day, she worked at McDonalds.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mike McCarter, president of the group Citizens for Greater Idaho, joined Eye on Northwest Politics to talk about the push to leave the Beaver state. Watch his full interview in the video player above.
Comments / 1