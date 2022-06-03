ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delhi, LA

Delhi man sentenced to over 19 years in federal prison for drug possession

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 4 days ago

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, June 3, 2022, 43-year-old Antoyn A. Wordlaw was sentenced to over 19 years in federal prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. According to authorities, Louisiana State Police received a call from a company in Delhi, La. on July 6, 2021, stating there were narcotics found in an […]

Stay on the court not in court

WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Kevin Cobb and deputies sponsored their annual Stay on Court Not In Court tennis clinic. The clinic started on Monday, June 6, 2022, and continues through Thursday, June 9, 2022. It’s free of charge to the public, and deputies invited kids from kindergarten through 12th grade […]
FRANKLIN PARISH, LA
Natchez Democrat

Natchez police arrest two men in unrelated shooting incidents last week

NATCHEZ — Natchez police have arrested two men for unrelated shootings that took place last week, both of which involve what the police chief described as people settling “differences with weapons.”. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said Smokey Joe Wilson, 28, of Natchez was charged Friday with shooting...
NATCHEZ, MS
Fort Necessity man sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, June 3, 2022, 23-year-old Preston Ryan Eckard was sentenced to 4 years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine. In December 2020, Franklin Parish Sheriff’s deputies began an investigation into the drug trafficking activities of Eckard. Authorities were able to obtain video evidence of Eckard selling methamphetamine in January 2021 […]
FORT NECESSITY, LA
Police respond to shooting complaint; Monroe man arrested

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, June 5, 2022, around 9:41 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Stacy Drive in reference to a shooting complaint. As officers arrived at the scene, they observed a white Toyota Corolla leaving the scene. Authorities made a traffic stop on the vehicle and asked all […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Armed man spooks shoppers

An exchange of children between estranged family members Saturday led to the arrest of a Ruston man. At about 1 p.m., Saturday Ruston police officers responded to the Lowe’s parking lot regarding a man with a firearm. Officers found a large number of people in the parking lot. Several people told officers they saw Alexis Drake, 22, get out of his vehicle with a firearm. One witness said Drake stated he wasn’t scared to “kill all of y’all.” This statement reportedly caused alarm among the public.
RUSTON, LA
