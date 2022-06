Before going to the movies this week to see Top Gun: Maverick, I hadn’t thought about Tom Cruise for a while. Or rather, I hadn’t thought about him in his capacity as a movie star. Cruise’s reputation has ranged over the years from hero to villain to general curiosity. At nearly 60, one might imagine he’s done. Instead, here he is, skin stretched taught by forces greater than G-force, at the helm of a $170m action movie that broke US box office records on its opening weekend. We’ve been through a lot with Cruise, but I’m going to say it: he’s the last great movie star and this film, coming at a dismal moment in history, is close to being the perfect distraction.

