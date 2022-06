(Iowa City, IA) — A video of an arrest is raising questions about the way a belligerent suspect was treated by Iowa City police Friday night. Twenty-two-year-old Daria Brown faces multiple charges after she was thrown out of a bar for being intoxicated while she assaulted workers there. Officers say Brown was vulgar and unable to control her emotions while she was being taken into custody. They say she assaulted three officers. Cellphone video appears to show the woman being pushed into the squad car and one officer appears to punch her multiple times before shutting the door. The entire video lasts just 40 seconds.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO