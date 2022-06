The company is launching a “Leave for Any Reason” product that lets customers leave their hotel for any reason at or after check-in and book a new hotel of the same star category with 100% of the rebooking costs covered by Hopper. For example, Hopper notes that if your room isn’t as clean as you were expecting, you can rebook your stay via the Hopper app at another hotel nearby at no cost to you. The pricing for the new Leave For Any Reason option is averaging about $30 per hotel reservation, Hopper says.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO