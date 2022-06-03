ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

California county reinstates indoor mask mandate

By Fox News
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

In California’s Bay Area, Alameda County residents will be required to mask up in most public indoor settings again.

Effective Friday, officials cited rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, noting that daily reported cases have exceeded the peak of last summer’s delta wave and are “now approaching levels seen during the winter 2020-21 wave, at comparable lab-reported testing levels.”

Reported cases are believed to be an underestimate of the total.

“Hospitalizations are also rising after remaining stable during the early weeks of this wave. Daily new admissions of patients with COVID-19 rapidly increased in recent days and now exceed last summer’s peak. We expect to reach [the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC)] ‘High’ COVID-19 Community Level soon, given current trends,” the Alameda County Health Care Services Agency said in a release. “In addition, when COVID-19 cases started to rise again in April, we did not observe in our data the disproportionate impacts on communities of color. That is no longer true and Hispanic/Latino residents now have the highest case rate in Alameda County among the largest race/ethnicity groups.”

While vaccination provides protection against severe illness, the agency said that the virus is circulating at “very high levels” and noted that masking provides an additional layer of protection.

“Rising COVID cases in Alameda County are now leading to more people being hospitalized and today’s action reflects the seriousness of the moment,” Alameda County Health Officer Dr. Nicholas Moss explained in a statement. “We cannot ignore the data, and we can’t predict when this wave may end. Putting our masks back on gives us the best opportunity to limit the impact of a prolonged wave on our communities.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nqp9B_0fzm7SHD00
Alex Chuong, owner operator of Oaktown Boulders, vacuums at Oaktown Boulders in Alameda County while wearing a mask.
Lea Suzuki/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

“We are seeing the same pattern of disproportionate impact on hard hit communities play out again with rising cases,” said Kimi Watkins-Tartt, Director of AC HCSA’s Public Health Department. “Many Black and Brown residents are frontline workers who can’t work from home and are in workplaces where they frequently interact with the public. A masking order will limit the spread of COVID in these vulnerable communities.”

According to KTVU, the mask mandate applies to government offices , healthcare facilities, shelters and rideshare services.

Children under the age of 2 should not mask and the county will not require masking in K-12 school settings through the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

Masks will be required in all other children and youth settings, including summer school and youth programs.

Beginning 12:01 a.m. tomorrow (Friday), June 3rd, Alameda County will require masking in most indoor public settings.

Press Release: https://t.co/4iXVpOjz1p

Health Officer Order Available Here: https://t.co/iuYl1fQFlA pic.twitter.com/2wuvkbRbBN

— Alameda County Health Care Services Agency (@Dare2BWell) June 2, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The order does not apply to the City of Berkeley, which is an independent Local Health Jurisdiction.

Oakland International Airport tweeted that everyone over the age of 2 must once again wear masks in indoor settings there.

AC Transit also announced that it would restore its mask mandate policy on all buses “until further notice.”

“We know that policy changes can be frustrating to everyone. However, in support of our frontline workers and greater community, we ask our riders to respectfully comply with the restored mask mandate,” it wrote in a statement.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alameda County, CA
Government
State
California State
City
Berkeley, CA
County
Alameda County, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Alameda County, CA
Health
Local
California Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children And Youth#Cdc#Youth Programs#The Mask#Masking#Hispanic Latino
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
29K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy