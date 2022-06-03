ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Fauci rips into Trump, GOP during commencement speech at NYC college

By Khristina Narizhnaya, Bruce Golding
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T2leV_0fzm7OzX00

Dr. Anthony Fauci took a barely veiled swipe at former President Donald Trump and Republicans during a college commencement speech Friday — just two days after claiming he wouldn’t “get involved in any politics” related to the 2024 election .

Speaking to more than 3,700 graduates of the City College of New York in Harlem, Fauci said, “It is blatantly obvious that we are experiencing a deepening divisiveness in our nation, fed by a flagrant devaluation of the truth.”

“While genuine differences of opinion or ideology are part of a healthy society, increasingly we are hearing, reading and seeing outlandish statements and pronouncements propped up by deliberate distortions of reality,” he said during his keynote address.

“Fabrications, conspiracy theories and outright lies are becoming commonplace from radical fringe groups as well as from people who you would hope would know better — and you know who they are.”

The remarks by President Biden’s chief medical adviser and longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases were greeted by an apparent shout of approval from someone in the audience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DOF16_0fzm7OzX00
Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks at the CUNY City College graduation in Harlem on June 3.
Stephen Yang
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ClIrX_0fzm7OzX00
Dr. Anthony Fauci received an honorary doctorate degree.
Stephen Yang

“I think it was a bold and correct move by Fauci to speak on that and bring that light to that at our graduation,” said Daisy Pinos, 24, of Queens, who received a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

“He definitely has the right audience here, and he knew that.”

Maliha Khan, 23, of Queens, called Fauci’s address “funny.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b1Viq_0fzm7OzX00
Dr. Anthony Fauci blasted the rise of “conspiracy theories and outright lies” on COVID-19 during his commencement speech.
Stephen Yang
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WWK5B_0fzm7OzX00
More than 3,700 CUNY graduates attended commencement.
Stephen Yang

“I love the fact that everyone knew who he was talking about,” said Khan, who received a bachelor’s degree in international studies and economics.

“The girl behind me was like, ‘Yeah, that’s our ex-president.’”

On Wednesday, Fauci told Fox News that he’d steer clear of discussing the 2024 election, amid ongoing speculation over whether Trump will run again .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34nDIu_0fzm7OzX00
Dr. Anthony Fauci removes his mask before delivering his commencement speech at the City College of New York.
Stephen Yang
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gnuPY_0fzm7OzX00
Dr. Anthony Fauci and former President Donald Trump beefed over COVID-19 during the beginning of the pandemic.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

“Well, I’m not going to get involved in any politics about who is or is not going in the White House,” he said.

“By the way, by the time that happens, I think I won’t be around, no matter who the president is.”

Fauci, 81, was memorably recorded covering his face with his hand when Trump cracked a joke about “the Deep State Department” during a coronavirus briefing in March 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gg8KD_0fzm7OzX00
Several parents of graduates and attendants were wearing masks.
Stephen Yang

The two later clashed repeatedly over the federal response to the pandemic, with Trump saying that Fauci “has been wrong a lot” and hinting that he’d be fired if Trump won re-election.

Last month, Fauci said he wouldn’t work in the White House under Trump.

“If you look at the history of what the [pandemic] response was during the [Trump] administration, I think at best you could say it wasn’t optimal,” he told CNN on May 16.

Comments / 69

Nope.
4d ago

Great leaders don’t spend their time dwelling on others faults… he had an opportunity to say something great to inspire these young people… ended up another loser trashing other people… nobody wins with this game.

Reply
55
Carolyn Hanson
4d ago

It's too sad these young people heard nothing of value in his speech. He has had the blessing of many years' in medicine and the public eye; and he could have offered beneficial input to the graduates for molding a valuable future. He caused the COVID upheaval in this country with his ever-changing guidance to the President and American citizens. It's past time for Fauci to end his vitriol rhetoric.

Reply
23
Mr. Krinkle
4d ago

Fauci... what's your view in 1972 when the CDC banned DDT "The only solution is to exterminate the mosquitoes that spread these diseases by pesticides. The most potent of these is DDT. The US National Academy of Sciences estimated DDT had saved 500 million lives from malaria by 1970."

Reply
6
Related
CNN

Opinion: The cost of Trump's chaos just keeps accumulating

On January 20, 2021, Donald Trump departed the White House on a helicopter that took him to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where he delivered the final remarks of his presidency to some of his supporters. Before boarding Air Force One for the flight to Mar-a-Lago, his gilded palace in Florida, Trump promised them, "We will be back in some form."
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Elections
New York City, NY
Government
epicstream.com

Kamala Harris Fury: Douglas Emhoff’s Wife Engaged In Screaming Showdowns With Joe Biden? POTUS And VPOTUS’ Relationship Has Reportedly Gone From Bad To Worse

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are two of the most powerful people in the world. Together, the two politicians offered restoration and renewal on a single ticket, and America clearly bought what they are selling. POTUS Joe Biden, who aims to restore America’s leadership and build...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

The Jan. 6 committee hearings are finally here — and Republicans are running scared

The long-awaited January 6th committee public hearings have finally been scheduled. The first one is set for next Thursday, June 9th, in prime time. The committee previewed their plans for next week, announcing on Thursday that they will "present previously unseen material documenting January 6th, receive witness testimony, preview additional hearings, and provide the American people a summary of its findings about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power." They seem to be very carefully choreographing the event, even drawing out the suspense by not naming the witnesses until next week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Criminal investigation into fake Trump electors reaches new level

We learned months ago that Republicans in several states created forged election materials after Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat, pretending to be “duly elected and qualified electors.” The Republicans then sent the documents to, among others, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. Archivist, as if the fake materials were legitimate. They were not.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Sean Hannity turns on surging GOP candidate as Trump tries to get her rival Dr Oz over the line in Senate primary

Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette is facing heat from influential Republicans — including Fox News host Sean Hannity — now that she's surged to a front-runner position just days before the state's primary.GOP operatives backing celebrity talk show host Dr Mehmet Oz's candidacy have circled the wagons and begun attacking Ms Barnette to try to hobble her ahead of the primary, NBC News reports. On Thursday, former President Donald Trump weighed in, launching an attack on Ms Barnette to try to boost the chances of his preferred candidate, Dr Oz. He did hedge his bets, however, and said...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#York College#Commencement Speech#Cuny Queens College#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Election Federal#Gop#Republicans#Cuny City College
MSNBC

Why a grand jury looking into secret White House docs at Mar-a-Lago is so serious

The New York Times, citing two people who’d been briefed on the matter, reported Thursday the convening of a federal grand jury that is investigating the handling of 15 boxes of classified White House documents that were squirreled away at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Florida home. It’s easy to understand why this reporting didn’t lead most newscasts that day given the more dramatic story of the decision by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2001, attack on the U.S. Capitol to subpoena five sitting members of Congress. But that story shouldn’t distract us from the big news that a grand jury has reportedly been impaneled to find out how and why national secrets were packed up in Washington and parked in Palm Beach.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Allergy
The Independent

Voices: Kyrsten Sinema is about to either change America’s gun laws or fail spectacularly

Almost as soon as the shooting in Uvalde hit the news, Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s statement of sadness was met with a storm of people pointing out her support for the filibuster. (One of those voices was Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego, who spoke with The Independent last year about potentially running against her in 2024). But now, Sinema is part of a quartet – also featuring fellow Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Republicans Thom Tillis of North Carolina and John Cornyn of Texas – who are trying to find a bipartisan agreement on gun safety. Considering America woke up...
UVALDE, TX
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
29K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy