Aaron Rodgers watched every snap of Tom Brady's historic 2007 season and here's what he learned
By Bryan DeArdo
CBS Sports
4 days ago
Aaron Rodgers spent his first three NFL seasons as a backup behind Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre. For most of that time, Rodgers was constantly in Favre's hip pocket while taking mental notes of what helped make Favre one of the all-time great quarterbacks. Rodgers also paid close...
Bill Belichick isn't the bragging type. Thankfully, his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, is here to share his big achievements with us. While Belichick is most known for his accomplishments on the football field, he's done a lot for the sport of lacrosse, too. This week, Belichick received a major honor.
Few legendary NFL figures, if any, are more connected to their respective franchises than John Elway is to the Denver Broncos. Elway led the Broncos to Super Bowl heights and has since become an important part of the team's front office. While Elway has taken a step back in recent years, he remains involved with the AFC West franchise.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been in a relationship with Linda Holliday for several years now. The Patriots coach and Holliday have often been spotted out at public events, including Boston Celtics games. Holliday and Belichick have celebrated a lot over the years. Belichick was previously married...
Legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre will return to the area later this summer. Favre, arguably the best quarterback in Packers history, is returning for Donald Driver's charity softball game. "Guess who's back?!? Brett Favre is returning for the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game, June 12 at 1:10 pm....
Going into the 2022 NFL season the Green Bay Packers have a number of “what ifs” at the wide receiver position. The Packers lost their top two wide receivers, Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, In the same off-season. Allen Lazard and ‘possibly’ Christian Watson will be vying for that number one wide receiver spot. The New York Jets have three wide receivers on their roster that will likely see major playing time. Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and newly drafted Garrett Wilson. That could leave receiver Denzel Mims on the outside looking in. The Jets have already been rumored to possibly trade him.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is one of many active players that feels Colin Kaepernick deserves another NFL chance. The two were a part of some epic NFC West battles in the early-to-mid 2010s. And just a couple years ago, Russ went on-record that Kaepernick still had the skills to play at the highest level.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't expect to get a decision from tight end Rob Gronkowski anytime soon. Gronkowski has yet to decide if he will return for another NFL season. However, he's reportedly made it clear that if he does return, it'll be with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay is reportedly...
Veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not be attending minicamp with the San Francisco 49ers this week. According to a report, the 49ers have excused Garoppolo from minicamp. The 30-year-old is still recovering from shoulder surgery he underwent earlier this off-season. The 49ers, meanwhile, reportedly still intend to trade Garoppolo ahead...
Carolina Panthers cheerleader Justine Lindsay made NFL history. Justine Lindsay has made NFL history this week. According to BuzzFeed, Lindsay is the NFL’s first openly transgender cheerleader. The 29-year-old made the cheerleading squad for the Carolina Panthers (the team is called the Topcats). “Cats Out the Bag you are...
Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott got to take an awesome photo with a big-time music star. They were in a photo with country music singer Kenny Chesney as they presented him with a Cowboys helmet. Chesney was also rocking a Cowboys hat in the picture. Some fans are joking that...
ESPN reported that 80 players and nine coaches on the ballot are from the FBS, while the other 96 players and 33 coaches hail from other divisions. Tebow, who won the Heisman as a sophomore, led Florida to two national championships and set 28 school records. He now serves as a college football analyst after an underwhelming NFL career, which was followed by a failed attempt at becoming a baseball player and an unsuccessful bid to reinvent himself as a tight end.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that Watkins is present and will participate in the team's mandatory minicamp, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports. LaFleur also mentioned that Watkins was present for two of Green Bay's OTAs last week, but he wasn't participating during the practices open to reporters. So, while it won't be the veteran wideout's first time at Green Bay's facility, it will be the first time he'll get to practice with reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers. Watkins signed a one-year deal this offseason to help mitigate the losses of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but he'll face stiff competition from returning depth pieces (Malik Taylor and Juwann Winfree) and a trio of rookies (Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure and Christian Watson) for a roster spot.
Tell (undisclosed) is not practicing Tuesday, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports. Tell dealt with an undisclosed injury last year, so it's possible an aggravation of that injury is sidelining him again. He hasn't logged an NFL snap since 2019.
Comments / 0