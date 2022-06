LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who caused a disturbance at an area synagogue, Saturday. At approximately 10:20 a.m., officers responded to a synagogue located in the 9000 block of Hillpointe Road after reports of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, police were advised by security that an unidentified male had entered the building, caused a disturbance and made threatening comments.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO