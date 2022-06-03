ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Obituary: Marilyn M. Rishell

By Adams County News Sources
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg Connection
 4 days ago

Marilyn M. Rishell, 92, of Gettysburg, PA died Sunday afternoon, May 22, 2022, at the Gettysburg Hospital. Born June 26, 1929, in Washington DC, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Hazel McMurray. She was the wife of the late Lt. Col. Clair Lyle Rishell who died May 21,...

gettysburgconnection.org

Comments / 0

Related
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Paula B. Grimsley

Paula B. Grimsley, 89, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, May 27, 2022. She was born in St. Florian, Austria, on June 8, 1932, to Johann Bachmaier and Maria (Poppl) Bachmaier. Paula is predeceased by her husband, Carl E. Grimsley, who passed away in 1983 and...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Carrie A. Wampler

Carrie A. Wampler, age 84, of Aspers, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022 at York Hospital. She was born Tuesday, February …. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
ASPERS, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Joseph D. Miller

Joseph D. Miller, 93 of Biglerville, PA passed away at his home early Monday, May 30, 2022 after a long illness. Born in Franklin Township, Adams County, he was the son of the late Frank E. & Cora Muriel (Riegle) Miller. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Geneva G. (Bowling) Miller. Joseph had been employed by the former Inland Container Corp. in Biglerville, PA for 34 years, retiring in 1987. He was a lifelong member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg where he had served as a Eucharistic Minister for many years. Joseph enjoyed his large family gatherings, tending to his garden and fishing. In addition to his wife, he is survived by eleven children, Deborah Hockenberry (Reginald), Nazareth, PA, Gregory Miller, Carlisle, PA, James Miller (Mae), Gettysburg, PA, Janice Strait (Roger),Sunset Beach, NC, Michael Miller (Jacinta), Biglerville, PA, Patricia Perdue (Steve), Allentown, PA, Bennett Miller, Biglerville, PA, Cynthia Whittaker, Woodbridge, VA, Thomas Miller (Diane), Biglerville, PA, Paula Martin (John), Arendtsville, PA and Angela Wagner (Andrew), Fairfield, PA, 35 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, and a sister, Eloise Topper, Dover, PA. Joseph was predeceased by two daughters, Jennifer Miller(1996) and Deirdre Miller(1987) and a sister, Betty Donaldson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 6, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 West High St. Gettysburg, PA with Fr. Daniel Mitzel, Celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Francis Cemetery. A Viewing will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg from 2:00-4:00 PM. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
BIGLERVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gettysburg, PA
City
Bridgewater, PA
State
Maryland State
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
Gettysburg, PA
Obituaries
Gettysburg Connection

Phone in to Penn State Extension for free gardening advice

By Pam Haze is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Like everyone else, I am awaiting warmer weather to begin gardening in earnest. I’ve learned that gardeners here in Adams County are a hardy bunch that grow bountiful flowers and vegetables despite less than optimum weather conditions and other gardening challenges. But even the most experienced gardener can use a bit of help from time to time.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Annie E. McClain

Annie Elizabeth (Stem) McClain, 89, of Fairfield, PA passed away Thursday evening, June 2, 2022 at her daughters home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Ira W. McClain who passed May 21, 2021. They were married 70 years. She was the daughter of the late John and Alice (Warren) Stem.
FAIRFIELD, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Kyline C. Avey

Kyline Christina Chrisy Avey, age 41, of Newburg, passed away June 2, 2022. She was born in Chambersburg, a daughter o…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
NEWBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Methodist Church#Washington Dc#Antique#The Gettysburg Hospital#4th Presbyterian Church#Jag#Cbs
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Marjorie C. Reedy

On May 26, 2022, Marjorie Cunningham Reedy of Pumping Station Road, Fairfield, PA. walked quietly out of this earthly realm into the arms of her Lord. Born December 31, 1923, she was the oldest of six children born to John N. Cunningham and Madeline (Stitely) Cunningham. She was a lifelong member of St. Francis Catholic Church in Gettysburg and recently attended St. Marys Catholic Church in Fairfield, PA. She attended St. Francis Xavier Elementary School, and graduated from St. Josephs Academy High School in Emmitsburg, MD. Marjorie was fiercely proud of serving her Country during WWII as a member of the United States Marine Corps Womens Reserve Battalion, Paris Island, SC. She attained the rank of Corporal and was honorably discharged February 15, 1946. She never considered herself an ex-Marine. Semper Fi Always Faithful to Country and Fellow Corpsmen was a way of life. She was a lifelong member of the Marine Corps League Gettysburg Battlefield Detachment and American Legion Post #202 in Gettysburg, PA. She enjoyed telling family and friends stories of her days in the Marines. She was enlisted in the first womans unit of the Corp, having a male drill instructor and breaking ground for the future of women in the Marines. Her time there earned her friendships that lasted a lifetime. She worked for Musselmans Foods as an executive secretary and later Knouse Foods retiring in 1994. She was the Matriarch of her family. Her advice and support were sought in every family crisis and at every crossroad in her familys lives. She was a mentor to many in her family, always to listen and share her strength and wisdom. She enjoyed the dance of life and lived it with great gusto. She loved travel, long walks (leaving many of us in her wake gasping for air), family get togethers and the laughter of family and friends. She was fierce and loyal to all her friends. She enjoyed sharing her many childhood memories with family making those memories ours. Her Catholic faith was strong, her heart was kind, her humor and wit were sharp and she was quick to flash her lovely smile. She will be sorely missed by family and friends until the circle sang of in old hymns is unbroken and we all are together again. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Robert Patrick Toomey and Alton L. Reedy, two brothers Patrick Cunningham and Michael Cunningham, and two sisters, Doris Hankey and Helena Hoffman. She is survived by two daughters, Jane Toomey Eyler of Gettysburg and Nancy Lee Daniel (husband Kenny) of Lebanon, TN., a brother Richard H. Cunningham and his wife Delores. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Shayne Patrick Ferrell, Jonathan Michael Daniel, and Jennifer Daniel Eggleston and husband Chris of Troutville, VA. She left behind four beloved great grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 W. High St., Gettysburg on June 3, 2022 with Father Peter DiTomasso as celebrant. Visitation will be available from 9:00am until 10:30am with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Burial will follow in the veterans section at the Evergreen National Cemetery, Gettysburg, PA with full military honors provided by the Adams County Allied Veterans. In lieu of flowers Marjorie requested that donations be made to the Marine Corps League Gettysburg Battlefield Detachment, 528 East Middle St. Gettysburg, PA 17325. The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements, online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: John P. Clouse

John P. Clouse, age 81, of Shippensburg, formerly of Gardners, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Shippensburg Healthca…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Donna Marie Doxzen

Donna Marie Doxzen, 67 of Gettysburg, PA passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Transitions Nursing Center in Gettysburg. Born October 5, 1954 in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the beloved daughter of Raymond Bob Doxzen of Gettysburg and the late Joan Marie Doxzen. Donna was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church in Orrtanna, PA. She enjoyed swimming and bowling with the Special Olympics. In addition to her father, she is survived by a sister, Doreen M. Miller of Baltimore County, Maryland an uncle, Daniel H. Doxzen, Jr. and four aunts, Rosemary Zawatski, Donna M. Boyd, Debra Ann Dolan and Carol W. Borowski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna, PA with Rev. Dominic M. DiBiccaro, Celebrant. Interment will be in the church cemetery immediately following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
GETTYSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Gettysburg Connection

My first six months in office

My first six months as Mayor of Gettysburg have been a wonderful learning experience. I enjoy interacting with the borough council and borough staff. One of the mayor’s responsibilities is oversight of the police department. I interact with the department regularly and with Chief Glenny. I have started going on ride-alongs with the officers.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Frederick W. Baker

Frederick W. Baker, age 95, a resident of Cross Keys Village, formerly of Biglerville and Arendtsville, Adams County, di…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Earth Justice is the Theme of Peace Camp

The Interfaith Center for Peace and Justice (ICPJ) will host its 31st Peace Camp at Vida Charter School, 120 East Broadway, Gettysburg, from Monday, June 20, to Friday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drop off is between 8:30 and 9:00 a.m., and pick up is between 3:00 and 3:30 p.m. Melissa Rosenberger is this year’s Peace Camp Director. The camp is open to children ages 6 to 12.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County to Host Matthew March

The YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County will be hosting a talk by Matthew March, Assistant Education Curator at the Cumberland County Historical Society, on the Carlisle Indian Industrial School on June 7 at 6 PM, at the YWCA, 909 Fairfield Road. A $10 donation is payable the night of the talk or if you pre-register at 717-334-9171. During a time when the United States government was willing to spend $1 million to eradicate a single Indian tribe out west, Captain Richard Henry Pratt established the Carlisle Indian Industrial School. Pratt’s idea was to “save” native children by turning the “savages” into white men and women. Critique the school’s plan to “Kill the Indian, save the Man” as you explore what it means to be stripped of your cultural heritage through forced assimilation.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.

 https://gettysburgconnection.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy