Obituary: Annie E. McClain

On May 26, 2022, Marjorie Cunningham Reedy of Pumping Station Road, Fairfield, PA. walked quietly out of this earthly realm into the arms of her Lord. Born December 31, 1923, she was the oldest of six children born to John N. Cunningham and Madeline (Stitely) Cunningham. She was a lifelong member of St. Francis Catholic Church in Gettysburg and recently attended St. Marys Catholic Church in Fairfield, PA. She attended St. Francis Xavier Elementary School, and graduated from St. Josephs Academy High School in Emmitsburg, MD. Marjorie was fiercely proud of serving her Country during WWII as a member of the United States Marine Corps Womens Reserve Battalion, Paris Island, SC. She attained the rank of Corporal and was honorably discharged February 15, 1946. She never considered herself an ex-Marine. Semper Fi Always Faithful to Country and Fellow Corpsmen was a way of life. She was a lifelong member of the Marine Corps League Gettysburg Battlefield Detachment and American Legion Post #202 in Gettysburg, PA. She enjoyed telling family and friends stories of her days in the Marines. She was enlisted in the first womans unit of the Corp, having a male drill instructor and breaking ground for the future of women in the Marines. Her time there earned her friendships that lasted a lifetime. She worked for Musselmans Foods as an executive secretary and later Knouse Foods retiring in 1994. She was the Matriarch of her family. Her advice and support were sought in every family crisis and at every crossroad in her familys lives. She was a mentor to many in her family, always to listen and share her strength and wisdom. She enjoyed the dance of life and lived it with great gusto. She loved travel, long walks (leaving many of us in her wake gasping for air), family get togethers and the laughter of family and friends. She was fierce and loyal to all her friends. She enjoyed sharing her many childhood memories with family making those memories ours. Her Catholic faith was strong, her heart was kind, her humor and wit were sharp and she was quick to flash her lovely smile. She will be sorely missed by family and friends until the circle sang of in old hymns is unbroken and we all are together again. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Robert Patrick Toomey and Alton L. Reedy, two brothers Patrick Cunningham and Michael Cunningham, and two sisters, Doris Hankey and Helena Hoffman. She is survived by two daughters, Jane Toomey Eyler of Gettysburg and Nancy Lee Daniel (husband Kenny) of Lebanon, TN., a brother Richard H. Cunningham and his wife Delores. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Shayne Patrick Ferrell, Jonathan Michael Daniel, and Jennifer Daniel Eggleston and husband Chris of Troutville, VA. She left behind four beloved great grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 W. High St., Gettysburg on June 3, 2022 with Father Peter DiTomasso as celebrant. Visitation will be available from 9:00am until 10:30am with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Burial will follow in the veterans section at the Evergreen National Cemetery, Gettysburg, PA with full military honors provided by the Adams County Allied Veterans. In lieu of flowers Marjorie requested that donations be made to the Marine Corps League Gettysburg Battlefield Detachment, 528 East Middle St. Gettysburg, PA 17325. The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements, online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.

