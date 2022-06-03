Obituary: Annie E. McClain

Joseph D. Miller, 93 of Biglerville, PA passed away at his home early Monday, May 30, 2022 after a long illness. Born in Franklin Township, Adams County, he was the son of the late Frank E. & Cora Muriel (Riegle) Miller. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Geneva G. (Bowling) Miller. Joseph had been employed by the former Inland Container Corp. in Biglerville, PA for 34 years, retiring in 1987. He was a lifelong member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg where he had served as a Eucharistic Minister for many years. Joseph enjoyed his large family gatherings, tending to his garden and fishing. In addition to his wife, he is survived by eleven children, Deborah Hockenberry (Reginald), Nazareth, PA, Gregory Miller, Carlisle, PA, James Miller (Mae), Gettysburg, PA, Janice Strait (Roger),Sunset Beach, NC, Michael Miller (Jacinta), Biglerville, PA, Patricia Perdue (Steve), Allentown, PA, Bennett Miller, Biglerville, PA, Cynthia Whittaker, Woodbridge, VA, Thomas Miller (Diane), Biglerville, PA, Paula Martin (John), Arendtsville, PA and Angela Wagner (Andrew), Fairfield, PA, 35 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, and a sister, Eloise Topper, Dover, PA. Joseph was predeceased by two daughters, Jennifer Miller(1996) and Deirdre Miller(1987) and a sister, Betty Donaldson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 6, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 West High St. Gettysburg, PA with Fr. Daniel Mitzel, Celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Francis Cemetery. A Viewing will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg from 2:00-4:00 PM. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
