Baby deer rescued from Grafton sewer drain

BARABOO, Wis. - The Baraboo Police Department announced Tuesday, June 7 that four animals went missing after an unidentified suspect(s) broke into the Ochsner Park Zoo overnight and cut locks off of habitats. Two great horned owls and two otters were lost. However, Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that the...
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Two of the animals that went missing from the Ochsner Park Zoo following an overnight break-in have been located and are back home again - but the Great Horned Owls that also disappeared have still not been found. The Baraboo Police Department reported in an update...
At least one person is believed to have broken into a Wisconsin zoo and opened cages, allowing some animals to escape. Two great horned owls and two otters from the Ochsner Park Zoo are missing, according to the Baraboo Police Department. Even though the otters may bite, police emphasized that "there are no dangerous animals loose."
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - Nightlife is getting wild in rural Waukesha County. Residents are reporting late-night sightings of a bear wandering through neighborhoods. Wisconsin DNR specialists say a homeowner living off of McMahon Road on the north side of Oconomowoc got a surprise Thursday night – a bear sighting. Brad...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - One person died and three others were injured, one critically, in a Jefferson County UTV crash Monday, June 6. According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened in the town of Waterloo just before 5 p.m. The UTV and another vehicle collided at the intersection of State Highway 89 and Lenius Road.
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Wisconsin was arrested on multiple charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle that had a person with disabilities inside, and later drove them to the hospital. According to the Madison Police Department, on June 5 around 2 p.m., officers responded to a...
WAUPUN, Wis. - Waupun police are seeking a vandal who is damaging trees in the city's West End Park. A Facebook post filed on Monday, June 6 shows a maple tree was stripped off its bark from the base to approximately eight feet high. Officials say the tree now has...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police used a flash-bang and pepper balls to end a standoff outside a trucking company in Green Bay. The scene is located at JW Enterprises on Packerland Drive. Police described the man as a Brown County resident in his 50s who was a “disgruntled employee” of the company.
APPLETON, Wis. — Appleton police are investigating the deaths of man and a woman at a multi-family home in the 600 block of 3rd Street. Officers were call to that location at 8:49 p.m. Monday, where the bodies were discovered. The police department is releasing few other details in...
MILWAUKEE - Seven people were hurt after a police chase led to two separate crashes on Milwaukee's northwest side on Monday night, June 6. "The car flipped over on its side. It was crazy," said Saqua Turner. It is a sight witnesses will not soon forget. "It was just a...
FOND DU LAC, CO., Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports the crash is cleared, nearly an hour and a half earlier than estimated. It said the left lane of traffic is operational but does not comment about the northbound median. Original: NOW: Traffic impacted on I-41 at County OO in...
MILWAUKEE - 20-year-old Jaqueh Howell was sentenced on Wednesday, June 1 in connection with a fire that was set intentionally at Milwaukee's Butterfly Park playground in September 2019. Howell was 17 years old at the time of the offense. He was charged along with another teen, Trashun Campbell. They each...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect is in custody after a lengthy incident on Packerland Drive. According to Green Bay Police Department, it was notified around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday about a disgruntled JW Enterprises employee in their vehicle in the business’s parking lot. “We arrived on scene....
GREEN BAY — Police are often called for help along busy highways, but recently in Green Bay, it was a deer that needed to be rescued. The deer apparently tried jumping the fence along Highway 57, but ended up with one hoof caught at the top and was dangling helplessly when officer arrived May 30, 2022.
BROOKFIELD — Two ways to describe Cindi Wentlandt, owner of Skin Deep Spa, are resilient and a good friend. She has supported herself for over 30 years through her business in Brookfield. Wentlandt lost both parents and is close with her cousins and a handful of friends. Now everyone’s good friend is in the fight of her life as she is in dire need of two kidneys.
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha County Parks is seeking to fill a variety of open positions with help from retirees. Carmen Koentop loves visiting Minooka Park with her 12-year-old dog, Molly. "My little chunky wonky," said Koentop. "She needs to put on some jogging shoes." But Koentop doesn’t love the park...
MADISON, Wis. - Police in Madison have arrested a man who allegedly stole a car with a disabled person still in it. The Wisconsin State Journal reported that the incident occurred Sunday afternoon. Police Officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement that the disabled person’s caregiver got out of the vehicle to get some food and left the engine running when a 43-year-old man got into the vehicle and drove off.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is currently offering name-your-price adoptions for its bunnies. Maren McFarlane from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 on Tuesday, June 7 to introduce us Eddie Rabbit, a 4-month-old bunny available for adoption at the WHS Milwaukee Campus. Plus she is...
Comments / 1