Stearns County Highway Department Conducting Sealcoating

(KNSI) – A homeless shelter in St. Cloud could expand with city council approval during Monday night’s meeting despite complaints from neighbors and mandated improvements. On May 17th, St. Cloud’s zoning board approved Lincoln Center’s request for a zone change to go from 19 to 29 overnight guests, with conditions. The center must have 21 staff and volunteers on hand with a case manager and project manager on-site at all times, keep a 2-1 resident-to-staff ratio, and help with problems described by neighbors at a meeting in April. The building will also need to raise around $65,000 for improvements, including installing a sprinkler system. Lincoln Center plans to appeal the zoning board’s decision on the staff-to-client ratio.
