ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Stearns County Highway Department Conducting Sealcoating

By Grant Dossetto
knsiradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – Stearns County Highway Department crews are completing work to help prolong the life of area roads. Sealcoating will be done when weather allows until June 10th, causing the occasional lane closure. Asphalt uses oil-based tar to bind...

knsiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
knsiradio.com

Utility Work Scheduled for Maine Prairie Road

(KNSI) – Maine Prairie Road will be closed Wednesday for utility work. The St. Cloud Engineering Department says only a one-block stretch between 13th Street South and 25th Avenue South will be affected. The closure is expected to last only one day, weather permitting. Current forecasts are for mostly...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Railroad Work in Saint Cloud This Week

(KNSI) – Railroad construction has a couple of intersections near downtown St. Cloud facing temporary backups. The work should be completed by the end of the week, at the latest. Burlington Northern Santa Fe has crews consisting of heavy equipment and around 10 people making repairs east of the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
mprnews.org

Dry weather aids ongoing flood fight in northern Minnesota

There's finally a little good news in the fight against rising floodwaters in northern Minnesota along the Canadian border. With a dry forecast, the National Weather Service predicts that the water level on Rainy Lake — which is threatening hundreds of properties east of International Falls — will rise by only a couple inches over the next seven days. That compares to some days in the past couple weeks where the lake rose that much in a single day, swollen by a heavy winter snowpack and then spring rains.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
knsiradio.com

Hiring Event Tuesday For Stearns County Sheriff Office

(KNSI) – Stearns County is hiring law enforcement officers. Interested applicants have an opportunity to lock up an immediate interview at an event Tuesday at the Law Enforcement Center in St. Cloud. Additionally, tours will be given during the hiring session of department headquarters and the jail. The Stearns...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stearns County, MN
Stearns County, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Waite Park, MN
WJON

Lawnmower Stolen in Stearns County; More Stolen Vehicles

The Stearns County Sheriff's department is reporting a 2022 Kubota zero turn lawnmower was purchased with a stolen credit card. The business wasn't aware that the credit card was stolen until after the mower was purchased. The suspect who took the mower is a black male with dreadlocks wearing a face mask with a black baseball cap and a bright green shirt. The suspect has a strong southern accent and was driving a half ton Ford truck and pulling a gray enclosed trailer.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Fun 104.3

One Killed, One Seriously Injured in Minnesota Motorcycle Crash

Coon Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and one person is in critical condition after a car and motorcycle crashed in the Twin Cities Tuesday night. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said early indications show that a motorcycle driven by an adult male was traveling south on Hanson Blvd NW in Coon Rapids at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a car that was turning off 129th Lane NW onto Hanson Blvd around 8:45 p.m.
Fun 104.3

Fatal Crash Involving Semi-Truck in Northwestern Minnesota

Mahnomen, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a crash between a semi-truck and minivan in northwestern Minnesota Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a truck was traveling north on Highway 59 while the van was traveling south on the highway when the van crossed into the northbound lane and struck the left side of the truck around 7:30 a.m. just south of Mahnomen.
MAHNOMEN, MN
knsiradio.com

City Sets Public Hearing On Proposed Homeless Shelter Expansion

(KNSI) – The St. Cloud City Council voted Monday night to hold a public hearing before deciding whether to allow the Lincoln Center homeless shelter to expand. At a previous meeting, the owners of the shelter were told they could increase capacity, but only under certain conditions. They include installing a sprinkler system in case of fire, having a case manager and project manager on-site at all times, and having a two-to-one staff to resident ratio. Lincoln Center’s operators feel a proposal of six staff to one resident would be enough, as a two-to-one ratio isn’t affordable or feasible. The shelter is asking the council to amend the St. Cloud Zoning Board of Appeal’s decision.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Highway#Connecticut Avenue#Urban Construction#The Highway Department
starjournalnow.com

Pipeline coalition to make a Rhinelander stop to promote ‘Line 5’

The Wisconsin Jobs & Energy Coalition will be in Rhinelander June 8 as part of its “Safest Way Tour,” to speak about the Enbridge Line 5 relocation project in Ashland, Bayfield and Iron counties. According to a press release the organization is a “coalition of Wisconsin labor, business...
RHINELANDER, WI
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Voting On Homeless Shelter Expansion

(KNSI) – A homeless shelter in St. Cloud could expand with city council approval during Monday night’s meeting despite complaints from neighbors and mandated improvements. On May 17th, St. Cloud’s zoning board approved Lincoln Center’s request for a zone change to go from 19 to 29 overnight guests, with conditions. The center must have 21 staff and volunteers on hand with a case manager and project manager on-site at all times, keep a 2-1 resident-to-staff ratio, and help with problems described by neighbors at a meeting in April. The building will also need to raise around $65,000 for improvements, including installing a sprinkler system. Lincoln Center plans to appeal the zoning board’s decision on the staff-to-client ratio.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
FOX 21 Online

Man Severely Injures Hand While Falling Off Boat

LAKE VERMILION, Minn. — A father boating with his adult son on Lake Vermilion on Sunday suffered from a severe hand injury as he fell out of his boat. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the father’s hat blew off of his head, and as he tried to grab it he bumped the boat’s motor, causing it to turn and throwing him out of the boat.
knsiradio.com

Woman Arrested After Hit and Run Crash in St. Cloud

(KNSI) — A Minneapolis woman is facing a string of charges connected to an alleged hit and run crash last month. Troopers were called just after 10:00 p.m. on May 27th to the area of Highway 10 and East St. Germain Street for a motorcycle crash with injuries. They arrived to find the victim lying on the pavement with his motorcycle on its side.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
knsiradio.com

Searles on Fifth Ave in St. Cloud Closes For Good

(KNSI) – Searles on Fifth Ave in St. Cloud announced that it closed permanently on Tuesday. Owners Darin and Michelle Agnew say disruptions in the business early on and health issues drove the decision to close. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, they held on as long as possible,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Two people reportedly shot in central Minnesota at a city park

(St. Cloud, MN)--St. Could police say two people suffered gunshot injuries during a fight on a basketball court in a city park. K-M-S-P/T-V reports officers responded to Hawks Park Sunday at 5:05 p-m. As they were arriving they saw vehicles and people leaving the park. Witnesses said one shot had been fired. About 15 minutes later police were told two men had shown up at St. Cloud Hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.
KDHL AM 920

A Son Rescued His Father Who Was Thrown From Their Boat On Northern Minnesota Lake

Boating season is upon us and many people all over the state of Minnesota and Wisconsin are eager to get their boats in the water and enjoy being out on lakes and rivers after a very long winter, but we all know that anything can happen in a blink of an eye. One man from Minnesota found that out the hard way yesterday, as he and his son were on their boat in Lake Vermilion.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Now 14 confirmed tornadoes from Memorial Day in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There are now 14 confirmed tornadoes from the Memorial Day storms in Minnesota. Reviews are still ongoing, so that number may change. Douglas County EF-2 (Forada) Todd County EF-1 (Eagle Bend) Plato Tornado EF-1 (McLeod, Carver, & Wright County) Milan to Glenwood Tornado EF-1 (50 mile...

Comments / 0

Community Policy