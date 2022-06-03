ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Pakistan urged to hire back reporter fired for Israel visit

By MUNIR AHMED
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A U.S.-based non-government organization devoted to promoting Muslim-Jewish relations on Friday urged Pakistan’s state-run television to hire back one of its anchors, fired over visiting Israel with an interfaith group last month.

The plea from the Mukhayriq Initiative, which has both Muslim and Jewish members living in the United States and around the world, comes days after journalist Ahmed Quraishi was taken off the air and fired by Pakistan Television following his visit to Jerusalem, where he met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Quraishi was part of a 15-member delegation of mostly Pakistani expatriates living in America that travelled to Israel. The visit came under severe criticism in Pakistan, an overwhelmingly Muslim nation with no diplomatic relations with Israel because of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

On Monday, Pakistan’s state-run TV tweeted that it laid off Qureshi who visited Israel in a “personal capacity.”

Among those who assailed the visit was Pakistan’s ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan, a former cricket star turned Islamist politician who was voted out of office in April. Khan claimed the visit to Jerusalem meant to pave the way for Pakistan’s eventual recognition of Israel — something the delegation denied.

The government has also said there are no plans to establish ties with Israel.

The head of the delegation, Anila Ali, a Pakistani-born U.S. citizen living in Washington, defended the visit, telling The Associated Press earlier this week that they only sought to reconcile Muslims and Jews.

The Mukhayriq Initiative’s managing director, Ellie Cohanim, said Friday that Quraishi became “the target of a political agenda for doing nothing more than his job as a journalist.”

She told the AP that after criticism from Khan, “Quraishi began to receive threats to his life” — even though he was only doing the “job of any good journalist, (which is) to seek information on the ground, and to understand issues first-hand.”

Later Friday, Quraishi reiterated in a message sent to the AP that his visit was one “by private individuals, with no direct links to Pakistan and its policies, and covered by me as an independent journalist that works in Pakistan and the region.”

“For any political party to politicize this for temporary political benefit is unfortunate,” he added.

Cohanim said the Mukhayriq Initiative is a new NGO that “seeks to build on the shared history and shared values that bring Muslims and Jews together, knowing that united our peoples can write a new chapter of an ancient relationship.”

Israel and Pakistan have made overtures to each other in the past, most notably when the country’s foreign ministers met in Istanbul in 2005 following Israel’s withdrawal from the Gaza Strip. But there hasn’t been any major public push to bring the countries closer, even as Israel has tightened ties in recent years with India.

According to Pakistan’s national database, there are 745 registered Jewish citizens in Pakistan, which has a population of at least 220 million.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
nationalinterest.org

Russia Beware: 54 Air Force F-35A Stealth Fighters Are Flying from Alaska

F-35 stealth fighters stationed in Alaska can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one sortie. The U.S. Air Force now operates as many as fifty-four operational F-35A fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, increasing the service’s attack range and firepower across the Northern Hemisphere. An...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Imran Khan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Muslim#Jewish#Pakistan Television#Israeli#Pakistani#Islamist
AFP

Kashmir violence dampens celebrations at Hindu festival

The spectre of recent violence in Indian-administered Kashmir overshadowed celebrations for a Hindu festival on Wednesday, with crowds a fraction of their usual size despite heavy security to mollify fears of an attack. But this year many stayed home, some fearful after the killing of nearly a dozen Hindus and Sikhs living in the Kashmir valley in recent weeks.
SOCIETY
The Associated Press

Pope creates, staffs committee to guide future investments

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis announced the first appointments Tuesday under his newly reformed Vatican bureaucracy, tapping a trusted cardinal and outside financial experts to serve on a new investment committee. Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who leads the Vatican’s laity office and is also the “camerlengo” who runs the...
RELIGION
The Associated Press

Dutch police leaders vow to tackle racism in their ranks

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The most senior Dutch police officers vowed Wednesday to crack down on racism in their ranks after a documentary last month exposed a deep-rooted culture of bullying and discrimination. “The police top is clear: the organization has to set an example in tackling discrimination...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
India
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Associated Press

US sanctions 2 Bosnian officials for undermining peace

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The United States sanctioned two prominent Bosnian officials Monday, accusing them of threatening the peace, stability and prosperity in their country which has never fully recovered from its brutal inter-ethnic war in the 1990s. The U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Marinko Cavara and Alen...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

935K+
Followers
452K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy