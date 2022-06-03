ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso heads to best week since 2020

By Susan Mathew
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

* Latam stocks down 1.9% this week, currencies off 0.4% * Brazil's oil output up 0.6% in April, oil regulator says * U.S. jobs data supports rate hike bets * Brazil's industrial output up 0.1% in April (Adds comment, updates prices, adds details) By Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar June 3 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks gave up gains on Friday against a firmer dollar as strong U.S. jobs data strengthened the case for the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy, while Colombia's peso was on track for its best weekly performance in two years after Sunday's presidential election. MSCI's index of emerging market stocks which had risen up to 0.5% in the session, was last trading 0.2% lower. Latin American stocks fell 0.9%, in line with a drop on Wall Street. Data on Friday showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in May and maintained a fairly strong pace of wage increases, signs of labor market strength that will keep the Federal Reserve on an aggressive monetary policy tightening path. The U.S. dollar index rose 0.3% following the report, dragging down emerging market currencies. Market holidays in China and Britain made for subdued volumes. Latin American currencies were subdued but still on track to end the week lower, underperforming their emerging market peers this week. The Colombian peso edged lower, but was still headed for its best weekly performance since June 2020. The peso and Colombian stock exchange rallied after an election on Sunday narrowed the contest to elect the country's next president to two candidates, business-friendly construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez and leftist Gustavo Petro. Brazil's real gained 0.3% against the dollar. Data showed industrial production in Brazil rose slightly in April from March, while oil output was up 0.6% in April. "We see a higher probability for a scenario in which commodity prices remain high (e.g., due to the resumption of China’s economy and protracted supply restrictions). We maintain our expectation for (Brazil's) GDP to expand 1.4% year-over-year in 2022," said analysts at Credit Suisse. State-run oil company Petrobras was up 1.1%, tracking firm crude prices. Elsewhere, South Africa's rand fell 0.5%, while some Asian currencies were in negative territory. Turkey's lira edged 0.2% higher after data showed inflation jumped to a 24-year high of 73.5% in May - fueled by the war in Ukraine, rising energy prices and a tumbling lira - though the figure was slightly lower than economists had predicted. The currency tumbled 44% in 2021 and another 20% so far this year. "May inflation showed no respite with continuing broad-based pricing pressures mainly driven by an accommodative monetary policy stance, while risks remain at the forefront with ongoing geopolitical issues and a less supportive global backdrop, that adds to challenges to the currency outlook," said Muhammet Mercan, chief economist, Turkey, at ING. "Given the increasing and rapid FX pass-through observed in recent months, currency moves will be key for inflation." Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1927 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging 1059.71 -0.16 Markets MSCI LatAm 2441.42 -0.81 Brazil Bovespa 111155.81 -1.1 Mexico IPC 50694.98 -0.54 Chile IPSA 5342.82 -0.19 Argentina MerVal 91529.40 0.085 Colombia COLCAP 1608.08 -0.13 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7824 0.07 Mexico peso 19.5608 -0.21 Chile peso 813.2 -0.04 Colombia peso 3766.1 -0.04 Peru sol 3.6968 -0.12 Argentina peso 120.6600 -0.16 (interbank) Argentina peso 202 1.98 (parallel) (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Frances Kerry and Jonathan Oatis)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Oil prices advance despite U.S. inventory rise

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, despite a likely rise in U.S. oil stocks, on the easing of Chinese COVID-19 related lockdowns and a possible strike by Norwegian oil workers. Brent crude futures were up $1.19, or 1%, at $121.76 a barrel at 1325 GMT. U.S....
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Analysis: Colombia's extractive industries watching election warily

BOGOTA, June 8 (Reuters) - Colombia's leftist firebrand presidential candidate Gustavo Petro is too close in recent polls for the comfort of oil companies and miners who worry that his promised policies would imperil Colombia's economy and energy self-sufficiency, high-ranking industry figures and business associations said. Petro, currently a senator,...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gustavo Petro
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold firms below recent highs as rate-hike bets weigh

* Gold off Friday's one-month high of $1,873.79 * U.S. jobs growth beats expectations in May * U.S. consumer inflation data awaited on Friday * The ECB policy meeting is due on Thursday (Updates prices) By Swati Verma June 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Monday, supported by a slight pullback in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields, although bullion's outlook remained vulnerable to aggressive interest rate hikes by major central banks. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,851.98 per ounce, as of 0752 GMT, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,854.60. Gold was still trading below last week's near one-month highs with prices dropping about 1% on Friday after data showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in May. The U.S. Federal Reserve is on track for half-a-point interest rate hikes at June and July policy meetings, and Friday's jobs report raised the possibility even beyond. "Coming after the recent U.S. job report, market participants will continue to be highly sensitive to any cues on central banks' policy outlook, with guidance from the RBA and ECB on watch this week, along with the key U.S. CPI data," said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG. The U.S. CPI data this Friday will be the next focus for further signals about the Fed's tightening path. Investors also ramped up their bets on European Central Bank's interest rate rises this year, and priced in a bigger, 50 basis-point hike at one of the bank's policy meetings by October. Higher rates raise the opportunity cost of holding gold, which yields no interest, while safe-haven bullion is also viewed as a hedge against inflation. "Gold is benefiting from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and China's zero-COVID policy, which have resulted in increased geopolitical uncertainties, inflation concerns, and recession fears as central banks look to raise rates to cool demand and tamp down inflation," Fitch Group said in a note dated Friday. Elsewhere, silver climbed 1.6% to $22.25 per ounce and palladium jumped 2.2% to $2,020.04. Platinum rose 1.3% to $1,026.87, after hitting its highest since late March at $1,032.50 on Friday. (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

America threatens Kim Jong Un with 'swift and forceful response' if he starts testing nukes as US fighter jets take part in joint wargames off South Korea's coast

Kim Jong Un has been warned of a 'swift and forceful response' if he carries out a fresh nuclear test that the US and South Korea believe he is preparing for. Wendy Sherman, US Deputy Secretary of state, said the test would be a 'complete violation of UN Security Council resolutions' and would not go unanswered.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emerging Market#Colombian#Petrobras#The Federal Reserve#Msci#Latin American
Reuters

Russia's Lavrov calls decision to block plane 'unprecedented'

June 6 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday described as "unprecedented" a move by three eastern European countries to block his plane from travelling to Serbia, adding that he had yet to receive an explanation for their decision. He said that he would instead invite his Serbian...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Reuters

Explainer: Russia walks the plank to a foreign bond default

FRANKFURT, June 3 (Reuters) - Russia's failure to send an interest payment to creditors is triggering a payout on debt insurance, taking the country another step closer to its first default on international bonds since the Bolshevik revolution more than a century ago. On Friday, the European Union expanded sanctions...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

471K+
Followers
337K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy