EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso heads to best week since 2020

* Latam stocks down 1.9% this week, currencies off 0.4% * Brazil's oil output up 0.6% in April, oil regulator says * U.S. jobs data supports rate hike bets * Brazil's industrial output up 0.1% in April (Adds comment, updates prices, adds details) By Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar June 3 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks gave up gains on Friday against a firmer dollar as strong U.S. jobs data strengthened the case for the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy, while Colombia's peso was on track for its best weekly performance in two years after Sunday's presidential election. MSCI's index of emerging market stocks which had risen up to 0.5% in the session, was last trading 0.2% lower. Latin American stocks fell 0.9%, in line with a drop on Wall Street. Data on Friday showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in May and maintained a fairly strong pace of wage increases, signs of labor market strength that will keep the Federal Reserve on an aggressive monetary policy tightening path. The U.S. dollar index rose 0.3% following the report, dragging down emerging market currencies. Market holidays in China and Britain made for subdued volumes. Latin American currencies were subdued but still on track to end the week lower, underperforming their emerging market peers this week. The Colombian peso edged lower, but was still headed for its best weekly performance since June 2020. The peso and Colombian stock exchange rallied after an election on Sunday narrowed the contest to elect the country's next president to two candidates, business-friendly construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez and leftist Gustavo Petro. Brazil's real gained 0.3% against the dollar. Data showed industrial production in Brazil rose slightly in April from March, while oil output was up 0.6% in April. "We see a higher probability for a scenario in which commodity prices remain high (e.g., due to the resumption of China’s economy and protracted supply restrictions). We maintain our expectation for (Brazil's) GDP to expand 1.4% year-over-year in 2022," said analysts at Credit Suisse. State-run oil company Petrobras was up 1.1%, tracking firm crude prices. Elsewhere, South Africa's rand fell 0.5%, while some Asian currencies were in negative territory. Turkey's lira edged 0.2% higher after data showed inflation jumped to a 24-year high of 73.5% in May - fueled by the war in Ukraine, rising energy prices and a tumbling lira - though the figure was slightly lower than economists had predicted. The currency tumbled 44% in 2021 and another 20% so far this year. "May inflation showed no respite with continuing broad-based pricing pressures mainly driven by an accommodative monetary policy stance, while risks remain at the forefront with ongoing geopolitical issues and a less supportive global backdrop, that adds to challenges to the currency outlook," said Muhammet Mercan, chief economist, Turkey, at ING. "Given the increasing and rapid FX pass-through observed in recent months, currency moves will be key for inflation." Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1927 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging 1059.71 -0.16 Markets MSCI LatAm 2441.42 -0.81 Brazil Bovespa 111155.81 -1.1 Mexico IPC 50694.98 -0.54 Chile IPSA 5342.82 -0.19 Argentina MerVal 91529.40 0.085 Colombia COLCAP 1608.08 -0.13 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7824 0.07 Mexico peso 19.5608 -0.21 Chile peso 813.2 -0.04 Colombia peso 3766.1 -0.04 Peru sol 3.6968 -0.12 Argentina peso 120.6600 -0.16 (interbank) Argentina peso 202 1.98 (parallel) (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Frances Kerry and Jonathan Oatis)