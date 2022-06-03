ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vintage, military aircraft to be seen at Clearfield County Airport Community Day Event

By Aaron Marrie
 4 days ago

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A free community event is coming to the Clearfield Lawrence Township Joint Airport on Saturday, June 25.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include tons of aircraft including vintage, classic, military and medical helicopters. The Lawrence Township Police and Fire Departments and the Clearfield Borough Police and Fire Departments will also have displays.

In the morning, there will be a pancake breakfast, for a fee, which is provided by the EAA Young Eagles Program. Then in the afternoon, a burger burn will take place. The EAA will also be offering free airplane rides for those 8-17 years old from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The airport says this is a chance for the community to learn more about the airport and the importance of having a local airport in the community. For additional information check out their Facebook page .

#Military Aircraft#Eaa
Bellefonte’s Kepler Pool Remains Closed; Community Support Sought

While the official first day of summer is not for a couple of weeks, for most, Memorial Day marked the start of summer fun, and nothing says summer fun quite like swimming. For people in Bellefonte, though, the heat is going to be hard to beat this summer as Kepler Pool will be closed for the second consecutive season because of long-needed renovations.
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

