Vintage, military aircraft to be seen at Clearfield County Airport Community Day Event

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A free community event is coming to the Clearfield Lawrence Township Joint Airport on Saturday, June 25.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include tons of aircraft including vintage, classic, military and medical helicopters. The Lawrence Township Police and Fire Departments and the Clearfield Borough Police and Fire Departments will also have displays.

In the morning, there will be a pancake breakfast, for a fee, which is provided by the EAA Young Eagles Program. Then in the afternoon, a burger burn will take place. The EAA will also be offering free airplane rides for those 8-17 years old from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The airport says this is a chance for the community to learn more about the airport and the importance of having a local airport in the community. For additional information check out their Facebook page .

