Vacaville, CA

Caltrans worker killed in Vacaville hit-and-run

By Gurajpal Sangha
 4 days ago

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Caltrans worker was struck and killed by a vehicle around 10 a.m. on Friday morning in Vacaville, according to CHP Golden Gate.

FOX40 confirmed with a family member that the victim was Quanda McGadney, 51.

CHP said that several lanes of westbound Interstate 80 were closed for several hours at Laguna Valley Road due to the accident.

A motorist that made an emergency call reported they saw a car passing vehicles on the right and eventually hit a pedestrian, according to CHP.

CalTrans says Quanda McGadney was a Landscape Maintenance Worker for the department and serve the state for more than 18 years. She is survived by her daughter, Nairobi, and her two sisters, Priscilla Stevenson and Candice McGadney.

To help Quanda’s family at this difficult time, CalTrans says a memorial fund is being established through the California Transportation Foundation.

McGadney is the 190th worker to be killed while on a freeway.

In late April, Caltrans honored the previous 189 lives with a ceremony at the State Capitol. 189 traffic cones, each bearing the name of an employee lost since 1921, were placed in a “caution sign” configuration.

The ceremony marked the third year in a row that no new names were added to the memorial which was the longest stretch in nearly 75 years.

Gov. Newsom also issued his condolences for McGadney and said flags will be flow and half-staff at the Capitol in her honor.

According to CHP, the suspect was identified as 31-year-old Taje Jakkar Holliman from San Francisco. He was arrested and taken to Solano County Jail on multiple charges including hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter.

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in gathering the details surrounding this incident. If you have information that might be helpful, please call the CHP Investigation Tipline at (707) 917-4491.

