Sioux Falls, SD

2022 Siouxland Renaissance Festival begins Saturday

By Dakota News Now staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is time for the return of the...

Old fashioned arcade coming soon to Empire Mall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owner of Gibby’s, an old-fashioned arcade, is making the move from Sioux City to the Empire Mall. With tokens and paper tickets printed out, kids can get a chance to win prizes like their parents did. For more on this story,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Festival of Cultures takes place Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 25th annual “Festival of Cultures” takes place Saturday at Falls Park. Kadyn Wittman, with the Multi-Cultural Center, joined Dakota News Now on Monday to talk about the event. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sub Zero Desserts serves up frozen treats in a unique way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For most places, ice cream is sold by the scoop, but at Sub Zero Desserts, it is done in a much different way. The shop uses freezing tables to mix cream and toppings to make rolled ice cream for customers around the area.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Storm Water Inlet Art Project draws attention to water quality

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Local artists will paint Sioux Falls streets to draw attention to the City’s storm drainage system and the water quality of the Big Sioux River. A Call for Art went out in late April, and designs were selected by a subcommittee of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
World of Outlaws show at Huset’s Speedway postponed due to rain

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Unfortunately, Mother Nature continues to spoil the show at Huset’s Speedway. A severe storm hit the facility earlier this week and now a series of rain showers has postponed the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event on Sunday night.
BRANDON, SD
Madison’s road to recovery one month since the storm

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Recovery efforts continue in Madison following the severe storm that blew through eastern South Dakota nearly one month ago. “I would just describe it as overwhelming. You don’t even know where to start or what to think,” David Reed said, a resident of Madison.
MADISON, SD
Champions crowned in 4 South Dakota HS State Golf Tournaments Tuesday

BROOKINGS, SIOUX FALLS and RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a busy Tuesday around the state for high school golfers as 4 seperate tournaments crowned individual and team champions. In the Girls State “AA” at Brookings Country Club Harrisburg’s Reese Jansa closed with an impressive 72 to defend...
RAPID CITY, SD
World of Outlaws races delayed due to rain

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was meant to be an exciting day at Huset’s but thanks to the rain, the races will have to wait. The disappointment comes just a week after Huset’s Speedway had already faced extensive damage from last Sunday’s storm. The good news?...
BRANDON, SD
Four State Golf Tournaments Tee Off In South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, BROOKINGS & RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The end of the 2021-22 SDHSAA High School Sports season has begun. Four State Golf Tournaments teed off across South Dakota on Monday afternoon. Click on the video viewer to see highlights from all four tournaments:. -AA Girls at...
RAPID CITY, SD
Primary election results posted here

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - To see the election results, visit DakotaNewsNow.com/Politics/Election-Results. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
SD State Legislative Candidate Survey: Jessica Bahmuller

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jessica Bahmuller is running for the South Dakota State House in District 19. District 19 includes the communities of Parkston, Freeman, and Salem in it. Bahmuller faces four primary challengers; Caleb Finck, Michael Boyle, Roger Hofer, and Drew Peterson. 1. Tell us about yourself?
ALEXANDRIA, SD
Canaries take series from Cleburne

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries clinched their second consecutive home series Sunday afternoon as they defeated Cleburne 3-1 at Sioux Falls Stadium. An unearned run in the top of the first inning gave the Railroaders an early 1-0 lead. But Gavin LaValley came through...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Yankton and Lincoln Southeast return to Kyle Mueller Memorial Classic championship

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In the end the fourth Kyle Mueller Memorial Classic look a lot like the third last year. In the semifinals this morning Yankton built a 6-0 lead through three innings and held off a late charger from Sioux Falls East to advance to the championship with a 6-3 victory. In the following semifinal Lincoln Southeast (NE) scored five times in the second to spur a 10-1 win over Sioux Falls West. You can see highlights from those games in our video viewer above.
YANKTON, SD
Police: Man charged after writing ‘BOOM’ around box left at Empire Mall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a suspect is facing charges following Friday afternoon’s potential bomb threat. Sgt. Michelle Hockett with the Sioux Falls police department recapped what happened on Friday, June 3, after a part of the Empire Mall was evacuated due to a potential bomb threat. Police came to the Empire Mall after someone found an unattended, suspicious box. The word “BOOM” was written twice, in chalk, in all caps, approximately 10 to 15 feet apart around the box. The bomb squad was on the scene, and after an investigation, officials said there was “nothing of concern” found in the box.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Police: Unnamed man faces charges after firing gun while intoxicated in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported, but a man faces multiple charges after he fired a gun while intoxicated. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Monday, around 10:30 p.m. in southwest Sioux Falls, a man came outside of a building, fired a handgun multiple of times, and ran back inside. The man was arrested after he was found “passed out” in one of the rooms in the building.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

