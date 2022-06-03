ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooster settles legal battle with fired firefighter as union contract talks drag on

By Bryce Buyakie, The Daily Record
 4 days ago
WOOSTER – A firefighter who lost his job last year will get back pay, a year's salary and benefits as part of a legal agreement with the city.

Brandon Hewitt had filed a grievance over his termination from the Wooster Fire Department

The city of Wooster fired Hewitt, also Local 764 union president, after 13 years on the force in early November accusing him of abusing sick leave and violating COVID-19 quarantine policies.

The decision to fire him was one day before contract negotiations were slated to begin.

According to the settlement agreement, the city will rescind his termination and place him on paid administrative leave until June 15, 2023, retaining his position on the force.

Hewitt will also receive full back pay and benefits, including pension payments and health care for the nearly seven months since he was fired.

For Wooster, the settlement was the best option for both the city and fire department, said John Scavelli, city law director.

"When weighing the benefits and costs of continuing with the arbitration of Mr. Hewitt’s grievance, settlement was the most effective and efficient means of resolution," Scavelli said in an email.

This settlement comes as union contract talks enter their seventh month and another round of mediation.

Resolution after six months

For Hewitt, the settlement came as a surprise. The city presented his lawyer with the offer the night before arbitration on March 25.

Initially, they declined, "but it was a good offer," Hewitt said.

During the course of the legal battle from November to March, Hewitt received financial assistance from the International Association of Fire Fighters based in Washington, D.C., he said.

"It was a huge help because our local union voted to pay for the $30,000-plus in legal fees, but the IAFF took on those costs," he said.

The organization also provided free legal advice. They sent Hewitt and his attorney their legal team's opinion on the matter.

Because he was terminated the day before union contract negotiations were scheduled, the IAFF said, "there is enough evidence to suggest that Chief Saley's reason for terminating President Hewitt was due to his union leadership, not his alleged violation of COVID-19 protocols."

The city said he violated COVID-19 quarantine policies on Sept. 29, 2021, when he was on continuous sick leave from Sept. 26 through Oct. 1.

"It is city policy that when an employee is on continuous sick leave, that they follow the health restrictions throughout that continuous leave," Scavelli said.

Addressing past alleged abuse

Two instances of family medical leave were listed as possible abuses in Hewitt's past.

From Oct. 10, 2020, to Dec. 21, 2020, Hewitt requested 17 days of family medical leave of absence. That's 24 on-duty hours each shift, which equals 408 hours of total time off.

In 2013, he took a total of 288 hours off in August or nearly 10 days — 264 hours of which were sick leave

According to city records, 2013 Fire Chief Robert Eyler said a rumor circulated through the department that Hewitt was training for a bodybuilding competition.

Hewitt, who had declined comment on the matter in November due to the ongoing legal battle, denies that he was training for a competition at that time.

"I was recovering from a torn meniscus I received while on the job; I was going through physical therapy," Hewitt said.

As for 2020, he said, he had major surgery to remove two tumors from his chest.

While he said it felt like the department was out to get him, he still has respect for the city and the fire department.

"I hold no ill will against the city," Hewitt said. "Things worked out for everyone, and I wish the best for the city."

Union contract negotiations ongoing

The city's firefighter contract negotiations remain ongoing despite other contracts having been settled months ago.

Hewitt, who was unanimously voted as the Local 764 union president at the end of December, leads the negotiations with other union representatives.

The city and union have agreed on nearly every issue except one.

"We want firefighters to be paid the same rate as the police department," Hewitt said. "But the city doesn't want that because it would mean fire crews would receive more money because they work more hours than police."

Scavelli said the city has offered a package that is similar to other bargaining contracts, but the union has rejected it.

"However, the union is well within its rights to reject the said offer and continue the negotiation process according to the laws of the State of Ohio," he said. "In this case, the city and union have participated in an unsuccessful mediation, and are scheduled for a fact-finding hearing on June 27, 2022."

