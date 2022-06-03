ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘End of the Ozil era’ – Mesut Ozil told he will never play for Fenerbahce again by new boss saying he wanted to stay

By Jon Boon
The US Sun
 4 days ago
MESUT OZIL appears to have played his last game for Fenerbahce - just 18 months after signing from Arsenal.

The German playmaker, 33, has been told he won't be picked again for the Turkish giants by new manager Jorge Jesus, following his appointment as manager.

Mesut Ozil has been told he has no future at Fenerbahce Credit: Getty

Ozil was frozen out by interim head coach Ismail Kartal who questioned his fitness.

And now Portuguese manager Jesus has revealed Ozil's time with the Super Lig is over.

"He had his time, his space," Jesus said in a press conference on Wednesday.

"He has a beautiful history in Turkey, no one can take it away from him.

"He is a well-known player around the world. But I will follow exactly what was the end of the Ozil era.

"The most important thing here is not the coach Jorge Jesus, the most important thing here is not the player Ozil, the most important thing here is not any player.

"The most important thing here is Fenerbahce and it is from there that I build my ideas and the players who come to work with me."

The World Cup winner has played 37 times for Fenerbahce since signing from Arsenal in 2021.

However, he hasn't appeared since March 20 after he was excluded from the squad.

It was supposed to be a fresh start for Ozil, after his career in North London came to a sorry end under Mikel Arteta, where he was similarly frozen out at the Emirates.

But, despite Fenerbahce wanting rid of Ozil, his agent Dr Erkut Sogut told the Daily Mail that his client wants to stay.

"He’s more mature now, more relaxed in that sense," Sogut divulged.

"He has two more years on his contract, he wants to stay at Fenerbahce, he doesn’t want to go anywhere.

"He was always on and off [the field at Fenerbahce]. Mesut wants 90 minutes, like any player.

"The coach didn’t give him that much time, they had an argument and fell out. But he’s professional, he knows what’s happening and he’s not stupid."

The Associated Press

Shakira and soccer star Gerard Piqué confirm split

MADRID (AP) — Colombian pop star Shakira and her partner, Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, are splitting up, the pair said Saturday. “We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the two said in a statement released by Shakira’s public relations firm. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”
SOCCER
SPORTbible

Manchester City's 2022/2023 Pre-Season Tour of USA Confirmed

With the 2021/22 reaching it's conclusion last month, Manchester City have now finalised their plans for a pre-season trip to the United States ahead of the 2022/23 campaign. With the Covid-19 pandemic hampering the world of football - and the wider global population - for the last three years, foreign pre-season tours for the sport’s elite clubs have been few and far between and in many cases, non-existent since 2019.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema reacts to Lionel Messi’s huge Ballon d’Or take

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema couldn’t help but smile after hearing Lionel Messi’s endorsement for the Ballon d’Or award. Just recently, Messi shared his belief that there are “no doubts” Benzema deserves to win the Ballon d’Or after his performance for his Spanish club in 2021-22. Not only was he pivotal in their La Liga victory, but he also played a major role in gaining Champions League glory.
SOCCER
