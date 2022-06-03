ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Empire Mall in Sioux Falls given all clear after 'bomb threat,' police say

By Alfonzo Galvan and Annie Todd, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 4 days ago

Parts of the Empire Mall were evacuated on Friday afternoon after a bomb threat was called in, police said.

By 3:45 p.m., the mall was back open an hour after receiving the threat. An arrest hasn’t been made yet, but officers are investigating.

Sioux Falls Police Capt. Terrance Matia said someone called in a “bomb threat” and that a suspicious package was found near the entrance to the Empire Mall between Dick's Sporting Goods and Macy's on the southern side of the mall.

Officers and the Sioux Falls police bomb squad responded at 2:30 p.m. and found a box inside with the word "boom" written in chalk nearby, Matia said. The bomb squad determined the box did not contain any explosive devices.

Charges are being considered against the individual who made the threat, Matia said.

"Because of what was written, we're currently considering charges and taking the person into custody for the disruption calls out here today," Matia said.

The Dick's, Macy's and southeast side of the mall were evacuated, Matia said. Other portions of the mall stayed open and officers were positioned inside to keep shoppers away from the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with argusleader.com for updates.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Empire Mall in Sioux Falls given all clear after 'bomb threat,' police say

dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man charged after writing ‘BOOM’ around box left at Empire Mall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a suspect is facing charges following Friday afternoon’s potential bomb threat. Sgt. Michelle Hockett with the Sioux Falls police department recapped what happened on Friday, June 3, after a part of the Empire Mall was evacuated due to a potential bomb threat. Police came to the Empire Mall after someone found an unattended, suspicious box. The word “BOOM” was written twice, in chalk, in all caps, approximately 10 to 15 feet apart around the box. The bomb squad was on the scene, and after an investigation, officials said there was “nothing of concern” found in the box.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Western Iowa Today

Vandal Smashed Church Window During Church Service In Sioux City

(Sioux City, IA) — A man is in custody, accused of shattering the window of a downtown Sioux City church during Sunday’s church service. Pastor Aaron Iacino was delivering the sermon at the Holiness Church when it happened at about 10:45. He said he thought the suspect “broke it with a skateboard” or “maybe threw a rock” — but it turned out to be the metal lid from a city-provided trash can. Iacino says the congregation was startled, but no one was injured. Police quickly arrested the suspect, 34-year-old Victor Cieselski, who’s charged with aggravated assault and third-degree criminal mischief.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Missing teen located

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police say Talinna was located safely. The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl. Authorities say Talinna Beckmon was last seen in the area of East 8th Street and North Cleveland Avenue...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Crime & Safety
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City man arrested for second OWI

SHELDON—A 45-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 10:20 a.m. Friday, June 3, near Sheldon on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of William Donald Pugh stemmed from the stop of...
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center man charged for cannabidiol

HULL—A 20-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 10:45 p.m. Thursday, June 2, in Hull on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol. The arrest of Corbin Joseph Van Briesen stemmed from stop of a Ford Mustang for not having a license plate at...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KELOLAND TV

DOC says inmate died of natural causes during incident at work release center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Corrections has released the cause of death of a 42-year-old inmate, who died on March 31st at the Sioux Falls Community Work Center. According to a DOC spokesperson Collin Daugherty died of hypertensive heart disease. His toxicology report did not indicate that any illicit drugs contributed to his death.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Serious Traffic Crash Near George Saturday

George, Iowa — Lyon County authorities investigated a two-vehicle crash near George Saturday. According to the report from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened at the intersection of Kennedy Ave and 180th Street. Deputies say that a 2013 Chrysler 200 driven by Tayla Hinrichs, of George,...
GEORGE, IA
B102.7

Yankton Woman Airlifted to Sioux Falls Hospital Following Frightening Near-Drowning

This is the time of year you start hearing stories like this. And the thing is, in this case, and many others, the outcome is uncertain. Dakota News Now and the Yankton Buzz are reporting that a Yankton woman, identified by officials as 27-year-old Tallan Smith, has been hospitalized after nearly drowning at a beach off of the Toe Road around 4:30 PM on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KX News

Two men severely injured in crash near Anamoose

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Two men were ejected from their pickup truck early Sunday morning around 12:35 a.m. at the intersection of US-52 and ND-14 after the driver of their vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign causing a Semi-Truck to t-bone the side of their vehicle. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, […]
ANAMOOSE, ND
KELOLAND TV

Federal drug sentence; fatal Rapid City crash; 8th grader gets message from Mars

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A 40-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars this morning, accused of assaulting two women. Authorities say the incident started Tuesday afternoon when one of the victims saw a man by her relative’s vehicle.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Woman rescued in drowning incident in Yankton near Gavins Point Dam

YANKTON, S.D. — A woman is in the hospital after a drowning incident Thursday afternoon near the Missouri River. The Yankton County Sheriff's Office was called to the free beach off of Toe Road near the Gavins Point Dam in Yankton around 4:30 Thursday afternoon for reports of a woman in the water.
YANKTON, SD
nwestiowa.com

Tip leads to alcohol underage citations

HULL—An adult and five young people were cited after Sioux County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated an anonymous Nixle tip of gathering with people under the age of 21 who were in possession of alcohol at 1325 Fourth St. in Hull about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28. Forty-eight-year-old Todd...
B102.7

South Dakota House Used to be a Bank, Now You Can Live There

Are you a kind of quirky, offbeat person? Well then, you need a place to live that matches your personality. Might I suggest this dazzling property up for sale in the little hamlet of Volin in Yankton County, South Dakota? It's only $87,000. 'Heck Of A Deal' - Top Notch...
Hot 104.7

You CAN Turn Left on Red In South Dakota

Have you ever wondered why you can't turn left on red to a one-way street in South Dakota that goes left, just like a right turn on red? Actually, you can. Numerous times, I have been sitting in the far left lane at a stoplight in downtown Sioux Falls wanting to turn left, but I can't because they have that sign up at every intersection downtown that says "NO TURN ON RED."
Western Iowa Today

Former NW Iowa Deputy Sentenced To 40 Years For Stealing Pain Meds

(Sioux City, IA) — A former Plymouth County Deputy Sheriff has been sentenced to up to four decades in prison on theft and burglary charges. Forty-three-year-old Aaron Leusink (LOO-sink) was accused of stealing prescription pain medication and other property from the evidence room at the sheriff’s department and from two pharmacies — as well as homes in the area. Leusink had over 16-hundred pills in his possession when he was arrested in the spring of 2020. Leusink, who pleaded guilty to eleven different charges, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for first-degree burglary, ten years for second-degree burglary, and five years for felonious misconduct in office — for a total of 40 years in prison. Eight other counts for burglary, theft and unlawful possession of prescription drugs will be served concurrently.
