The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation and College of the Canyons will host the 2022 Fall Economic Outlook Forecast presented by Wells Fargo. The in-person event will be held Sept. 9 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on the campus of College of the Canyons.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO