BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Three people were taken to the hospital Monday after a crash near road construction on Interstate 91 in Bradford. Authorities say crews were painting lines around 6 p.m. when a teen tried to merge into the one lane of traffic at the last minute. They say he crashed into two other cars, causing both his vehicle and another to roll over.

BRADFORD, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO