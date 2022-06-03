ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

National Doughnut Day brings in crowds at Donut Dip in West Springfield

By Sy Becker
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been more than eighty years since the Salvation Army designated the first Friday in June as National Doughnut Day.

Did you know that Americans consume more than ten billion doughnuts every year?? Boston may have the most doughnuts per capita but when Julie and Chris Porter visit their grandchildren in Holyoke, they always stop off at a popular doughnut shop in West Springfield… that’s a favorite of their grandkids.

National Doughnut Day: A dozen tasty tidbits you never knew about doughnuts


“We like a homemade doughnut, they’ve got a lot to offer. They have thirty varieties here, and it’s been in business for seventy years.” Julie Porter, visiting from New Hampshire

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B4ika_0fzm23eA00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eITvG_0fzm23eA00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47MOcz_0fzm23eA00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v20g4_0fzm23eA00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bVDI9_0fzm23eA00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KRXyA_0fzm23eA00

In honor of National Doughnut Day and its Massachusetts connection, The Salvation Army serves doughnuts all day as part of its local feeding programs in the City of Pittsfield.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Explore Holyoke Restaurant Week begins

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Holyoke is working to bring visitors to the city and boost the local economy during its annual restaurant week. The seven-day festival kicked off Monday morning, and runs through Sunday. Restaurants will get a chance to showcase their menu options with food demonstrations. 22News spoke with the owner […]
HOLYOKE, MA
WSBS

Do You Find MA’s Most Popular Breakfast Item a Bit Surprising?

Waking up early to tackle the morning shift in southern Berkshire County, I don't always get in a full breakfast but then again who does nowadays? With everything moving so fast and so many things to accomplish, many Massachusetts residents just grab an item and go. Eating on the way to work while it may do the job doesn't really give you the chance to enjoy your food. Wouldn't you agree? That's why I love weekends.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
West Springfield, MA
Society
West Springfield, MA
Lifestyle
City
West Springfield, MA
Holyoke, MA
Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
City
Holyoke, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Sports
State
New Hampshire State
Holyoke, MA
Sports
West Springfield, MA
Sports
Holyoke, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Springfield, MA
West Springfield, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Donut Day#National Doughnut Day#Doughnut#Food Drink#Donut Dip#Americans#The Salvation Army#Nexstar Media Inc
Live 95.9

Pittsfield, MA, ME, IL, MI, NH, NY, OH, PA, VT, & WI

When traveling this summer if someone asks you where you are from and you say Pittsfield, they may respond “which one?” According to the geotarget.com website, there are 10 cities, towns, or townships named Pittsfield in the U.S. Of course, our beloved Pittsfield here in the Berkshires of...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WCVB

Big E announces headline musical acts for 2022

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Big E has a long list of entertainers set to perform this fall in Massachusetts. The Eastern States Exposition announced that artists including KT Tunstall, The Yardbirds, José Feliciano, American Authors will be performing at a tented venue, located in front of the historic Coliseum when the Fair returns to West Springfield, Mass., Sept. 16 to Oct. 2.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Voice

Fight Breaks Out At Key Foods Store In Holyoke

One man was arrested for fleeing from police and having a loaded gun following a fight with another man at a grocery store in Western Massachusetts. The incident took place in Hampden County around 5:45 p.m., Thursday, June 2 at the Key Foods in Holyoke located at 13 Cabot St.
WWLP

WWLP

22K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy