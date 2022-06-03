Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: The most likely months

Spotify brought in “close to” €200 million, or roughly $215 million, in podcast revenue last year, according to Dawn Ostroff, the company’s chief content and advertising business officer. Speaking at Spotify’s investor day conference in New York on Wednesday, Ostroff noted that the company — which has spent $1 billion for its podcast expansion — is still in “investment mode” but expects podcasts to be a “$20 billion opportunity.”More from The Hollywood ReporterKara Swisher to Exit N.Y. Times Next Month for Vox Media'Awards Chatter' Podcast -- Sarah Jessica Parker ('And Just Like That...' & 'Plaza Suite')'Awards Chatter' Podcast -- Lea Seydoux ('Crimes of the Future' and 'One Fine Morning') [LIVE] “Our bet in this space is already starting to pay off, beginning with improvements in ad products and, in turn, monetization,” Ostroff said. More to come. Click here to read the full article.

MARKETS ・ 16 MINUTES AGO