Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: The most likely months

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are like us, you are eagerly anticipating some news coming out regarding a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date. When will we hear official news? It may not be for a good while. As we reported recently, the Apple TV+ series has just made it past the halfway point,...

Variety

Jenny Han Series ‘Summer I Turned Pretty’ Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon Ahead of Season 1 Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. The Jenny Han drama series “The Summer I Turned Pretty” has been renewed for Season 2 at Amazon before Season 1 has even premiered, Variety has learned exclusively. “When I decided to adapt ‘Summer’ for television, I knew we’d need more than one season to honor the story we are telling,” said Han. “To receive a second season pickup ahead of the premiere of Season One is beyond my wildest dreams. I am so grateful to Amazon Studios for this amazing vote of confidence in our show, and cannot wait to bring our incredible team...
The Hollywood Reporter

Spotify Reveals Podcast Revenue Figures for 2021

Spotify brought in “close to” €200 million, or roughly $215 million, in podcast revenue last year, according to Dawn Ostroff, the company’s chief content and advertising business officer. Speaking at Spotify’s investor day conference in New York on Wednesday, Ostroff noted that the company — which has spent $1 billion for its podcast expansion —  is still in “investment mode” but expects podcasts to be a “$20 billion opportunity.”More from The Hollywood ReporterKara Swisher to Exit N.Y. Times Next Month for Vox Media'Awards Chatter' Podcast -- Sarah Jessica Parker ('And Just Like That...' & 'Plaza Suite')'Awards Chatter' Podcast -- Lea Seydoux ('Crimes of the Future' and 'One Fine Morning') [LIVE] “Our bet in this space is already starting to pay off, beginning with improvements in ad products and, in turn, monetization,” Ostroff said. More to come. Click here to read the full article.
Sourcing Journal

From Runway to IRL: 3 Essential Denim Trends for Summer 2022

Click here to read the full article. After a decade of skinny jeans, yoga pants and loungewear, 2022 is shaping up to be a period for consumers to rebuild their wardrobes. For many, jeans are the first place to start. Looser and wider fits continue to build momentum, but other runway-born themes are sweeping across the women’s denim category. Here’s a look at how rural settings, workwear and nostalgia will influence denim this summer. Country chic Western fashion cycles in and out of style, each time emphasizing a different flourish like fringe, statement accessories or suede. For Spring/Summer 2022, look no further than...
Deadline

‘The Challenge: USA’: CBS Competition Show Casts Members Of ‘Big Brother’ Cookout & More

Click here to read the full article. Big Brother 23 winner Xavier Prather and Survivor victors Tyson Apostol, Ben Driebergen and Sarah Lacina are among the 28 fan favorites who will compete on The Challenge: USA this summer on CBS. The spinoff of MTV’s hit global franchise features will also feature all-stars from Love Island and The Amazing Race. It will premiere Wednesday, July 6 at 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the players are given $1,000 to start their individual challenge accounts, and must battle to keep and increase their reward. In each episode, an algorithm pairs contestants who will face off to earn money for their...
Jason Sudeikis
IndieWire

‘Clara Sola’ Trailer: Costa Rican Oscar Entry Puts a Magical-Realist Spin on ‘Carrie’

Click here to read the full article. Costa Rican Swedish filmmaker Nathalie Álvarez Mesén’s feature debut “Clara Sola” won over the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight in 2021 before becoming Costa Rica’s Oscar entry for the 2022 Academy Awards. While the film didn’t make the Best International Feature final five, this magical-realist drama is finally making its way to U.S. theaters courtesy of Oscilloscope Laboratories on July 1. Watch the trailer, exclusive to IndieWire, below. “Clara Sola” is set in a remote village in Costa Rica, where 40-year-old Clara endures a repressively religious and withdrawn life under the domineering eye of her mother....
Variety

‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Star Alex Borstein on the Job of a Lifetime, Susie’s Sexuality and the Looming End

Click here to read the full article. The story goes that Alex Borstein was ready to take a break from Hollywood — literally, to relocate with her two children to Barcelona — when longtime friend Amy Sherman-Palladino sent her a script for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” “I almost throttled her because it was so good,” Borstein says. “I was like, ‘How do I not audition for this?’” Like a well-timed joke or cosmic bit of fate, both things stuck the landing: “The pilot got picked up and my time in Barcelona got picked up. I loved it so much, I stayed for...
