Rancho Peñasquitos parking lot almost fully cleared of campers

This letter was written in response to La Mesa City Councilmember Laura Lothian's proposal to purchase land in Campo to house La Mesa's homeless population. The item is slated to be heard tonight, May 10. Tisdale sent copies of her letter to the city of La Mesa, Supervisor Joel Anderson, and Campo-Lake Morena's planning group chair Billie Jo Jannen.
Operation Clean Sweep returns to Glorietta Bay on Saturday, June 25, 2022. After a two year hiatus the event will again be hosted by Coronado Yacht Club (CYC) in […]
SAN DIEGO — Some neighbors in the College area are frustrated by what the City of San Diego is proposing for their neighborhoods. “I’m frustrated. I’m sad. I’m angry,” said Danna Givot. “I’m all of the above.”. Givot has lived on 59th Street...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Seven candidates are vying for San Diego County sheriff in Tuesday’s election, following the retirement earlier this year of longtime sheriff’s department head Bill Gore. The election — which will send the top two vote-getters to a November runoff — comes as the...
Within the last four months, there have been two small plane crashes near the Oceanside Airport, renewing questions about safety at the non-towered facility and a proposed mega-development nearby that would add attractions, commercial space and hundreds of housing units.
A group of residents living in a foreclosed Escondido home, most of them previously homeless, are now facing eviction. Tigist Layne reports that the 2,000-acre home on West El Norte Parkway has been home to several individuals for as long as two years. The residents say they have created a family that looks after each other and respects one another.
DEL MAR — The long-awaited Del Mar Heights School rebuild hit another roadblock last month after a San Diego County Superior Court judge granted an injunction in an ongoing lawsuit by a local nonprofit claiming the project was not properly vetted for environmental and safety impacts. Judge Katherine Bacal...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As San Diego voters head to the polls for the primary election Tuesday, they will have the choice to fill four of the City Council’s nine seats — districts 2, 4, 6 and 8. Incumbents Monica Montgomery Steppe and Vivian Moreno — representing...
A binational group of academics, business leaders and government officials met in Chula Vista last week to discuss one of the region’s most pressing issues — long border wait times. Hours-long waits to cross both into the U.S. and Mexico cost the region billions of dollars and thousands...
When emergencies happen, seconds matter. We pay a lot of attention to how quickly ambulances get to the scene of an emergency, but picking up the patient is only half of the picture. The other half is what happens once that patient gets to a hospital. NBC 7 Investigates discovered...
June 7, 2022 (La Mesa) -- The La Mesa City Council voted 4-1 on May 24 to support a package of three California State Legislature bills that seek to address the high and rapidly escalating rate of hate crimes throughout the region, state and country. The bills are some of...
Mayor Todd Gloria on Monday defended the city’s bolstered efforts to crack down on downtown homeless camps that had been growing for months. The Monday press conference was the latest marker of a major shift for the Democrat who as mayoral candidate criticized predecessor Kevin Faulconer’s policing of homelessness and pledged that on his watch the city would stop “criminalizing the existence of San Diego’s poorest and sickest residents.”
The polls for the 2022 California Primary close at 8 p.m. in San Diego County and the results will roll in soon after. The results won't be finalized for several weeks as the San Diego County Registrar of Voters Office works to ensure every vote is counted. Here are the...
A late-spring heat wave will generate hazardously scorching temperatures in San Diego-area desert communities this week, forecasters advised Tuesday. From 10 a.m. on Thursday until 8 p.m. on Sunday, triple-digit daytime highs, possibly up to 117 degrees, will prevail in Borrego Springs and other parts of the county’s arid eastern reaches, according to the National Weather Service.
SAN DIEGO — If you're looking for a transit station that will provide easy access to park your car and take the trolley, Grantville trolley station might not be the location you want to take. “It’s hard enough in San Diego, even when you want to leave your car,...
06.06.2022 | 7:33 AM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver of the black Hyundai was westbound on Logan Ave when she slammed into 5 parked vehicles. At the end of the collision, the female driver went into a street light, knocking it down. She was transported to a local hospital for unknown injuries. She will be tested for DUI as she is believed to be in an altered state. A male was sleeping in his truck when she hit him first. He suffered a head injury, but refused medical services and will go to a doctor in Tijuana, Mexico. 4 of the 5 cars hit are destroyed. The female’s vehicle is also heavily damaged. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Here are the latest results for major state and local races as reported by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters and California Secretary of State. Scroll through the table above for the latest San Diego County numbers. Statewide results for Governor and other California offices are also available online.
