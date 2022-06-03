ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Rancho Peñasquitos parking lot almost fully cleared of campers

kusi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRANCHO PENASQUITOS (KUSI) – There have been five RVs and six additional cars in a Rancho Peñasquitos Park & Ride parking lot, with people clearly living out of them. With the complexities...

www.kusi.com

Comments / 2

Related
eastcountymagazine.org

READER'S EDITORIAL: PLEASE DO NOT EXPORT YOUR HOMELESS PROBLEM TO CAMPO

This letter was written in response to La Mesa City Councilmember Laura Lothian's proposal to purchase land in Campo to house La Mesa's homeless population. The item is slated to be heard tonight, May 10. Tisdale sent copies of her letter to the city of La Mesa, Supervisor Joel Anderson, and Campo-Lake Morena's planning group chair Billie Jo Jannen.
LA MESA, CA
The Coronado Times

Operation Clean Sweep Returns to Glorietta Bay – June 25

  Operation Clean Sweep returns to Glorietta Bay on Saturday, June 25, 2022. After a two year hiatus the event will again be hosted by Coronado Yacht Club (CYC) in […] The story Operation Clean Sweep Returns to Glorietta Bay – June 25 appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Cars
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Cars
Coast News

Judge halts construction of Del Mar Heights school, again

DEL MAR — The long-awaited Del Mar Heights School rebuild hit another roadblock last month after a San Diego County Superior Court judge granted an injunction in an ongoing lawsuit by a local nonprofit claiming the project was not properly vetted for environmental and safety impacts. Judge Katherine Bacal...
DEL MAR, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Kusi News#The Park Ride#Good Morning San Diego#Campers
kusi.com

San Diego City Council elections see wave of incumbents

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As San Diego voters head to the polls for the primary election Tuesday, they will have the choice to fill four of the City Council’s nine seats — districts 2, 4, 6 and 8. Incumbents Monica Montgomery Steppe and Vivian Moreno — representing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Homeless
Voiceof San Diego

Gloria Defends Bolstered Homeless Enforcement

Mayor Todd Gloria on Monday defended the city’s bolstered efforts to crack down on downtown homeless camps that had been growing for months. The Monday press conference was the latest marker of a major shift for the Democrat who as mayoral candidate criticized predecessor Kevin Faulconer’s policing of homelessness and pledged that on his watch the city would stop “criminalizing the existence of San Diego’s poorest and sickest residents.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Heat Wave to Bring Extreme Swelter to San Diego-Area Deserts

A late-spring heat wave will generate hazardously scorching temperatures in San Diego-area desert communities this week, forecasters advised Tuesday. From 10 a.m. on Thursday until 8 p.m. on Sunday, triple-digit daytime highs, possibly up to 117 degrees, will prevail in Borrego Springs and other parts of the county’s arid eastern reaches, according to the National Weather Service.
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Female Driver Slams Into 5 Parked Cars | San Diego

06.06.2022 | 7:33 AM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver of the black Hyundai was westbound on Logan Ave when she slammed into 5 parked vehicles. At the end of the collision, the female driver went into a street light, knocking it down. She was transported to a local hospital for unknown injuries. She will be tested for DUI as she is believed to be in an altered state. A male was sleeping in his truck when she hit him first. He suffered a head injury, but refused medical services and will go to a doctor in Tijuana, Mexico. 4 of the 5 cars hit are destroyed. The female’s vehicle is also heavily damaged. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy