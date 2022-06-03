Amador County man cited, 59 snakes seized in rattlesnake trafficking operation

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect described by police as armed and suicidal has been arrested after barricading himself inside a home in south Sacramento for several hours on Tuesday. The Sacramento Police Department said just before 7 p.m. that the suspect was safely taken into custody. He has not yet been identified. 🚨Media Alert: The suspect has been safely taken into custody. Thank you to @ElkGrovePD for their assistance in helping end a dangerous situation peacefully. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) June 8, 2022 According to Sacramento police, officers responded to the scene at the 5300 block of Jacinto Avenue early Tuesday morning in response to “an armed, barricaded, and suicidal,” suspect who reportedly has fired a gun inside his home. Crisis negotiators and SWAT officers also responded to the scene.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO