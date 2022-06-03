ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amador County, CA

Amador County man cited, 59 snakes seized in rattlesnake trafficking operation

By KCRA Staff
KCRA.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia wildlife officials say they have uncovered a rattlesnake trafficking operation. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife shared pictures of the snakes, saying they were alerted...

www.kcra.com

actionnewsnow.com

17-year-old arrested for deadly April shooting in Yuba City

YUBA CITY, Calif. - A 17-year-old was arrested on Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting in Yuba City in April, the Yuba City Police Department said. Police say the 19-year-old was taken to a hospital with a single gunshot wound on April 19. He died from his injuries at the hospital.
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Police Arrest ‘Armed, Barricaded, Suicidal’ Suspect After Hours-Long Standoff

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect described by police as armed and suicidal has been arrested after barricading himself inside a home in south Sacramento for several hours on Tuesday. The Sacramento Police Department said just before 7 p.m. that the suspect was safely taken into custody. He has not yet been identified. 🚨Media Alert: The suspect has been safely taken into custody. Thank you to @ElkGrovePD for their assistance in helping end a dangerous situation peacefully. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) June 8, 2022 According to Sacramento police, officers responded to the scene at the 5300 block of Jacinto Avenue early Tuesday morning in response to “an armed, barricaded, and suicidal,” suspect who reportedly has fired a gun inside his home. Crisis negotiators and SWAT officers also responded to the scene.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

El Dorado County residents advised to wear masks indoors with virus surging

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The coronavirus is again surging leading to more people wearing masks. South Lake Tahoe stores over the weekend had a much higher percentage of customers wearing masks than over the past several weeks, but even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises wearing masks indoors, don’t expect mask wearing mandates to return to El Dorado County unless the state issues an order.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Jackknifed big rig delays traffic on Highway 99 in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — A collision involving a jackknifed big rig is delaying traffic Tuesday afternoon on all lanes of Highway 99 in Modesto, the California Highway Patrol said. (Video above: Top headlines for June 7) The crash happened at Crows Landing Road. People are asked to seek an alternate...
MODESTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Traffic Fatality Reported in Nevada City Crash

Head-On Crash on Highway 20 Causes a Fatality and Multiple Injuries. A traffic fatality and multiple casualties were reported near Nevada City on June 4 after a collision with a livestock trailer loaded with sheep. A news release by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the accident happened along Highway 20 close to Chalk Bluff Road. The driver of an Acura TL was going east through a winding area of the highway at too fast a speed and crossed over into the opposing lane, where it struck a Ford F-350 pickup head-on.
NEVADA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Newcastle Couple Discovers Their Property Listed For Sale Online By Scammer

NEWCASTLE (CBS13) — Detectives are warning homeowners to be on the lookout for a property scam that’s starting to pop up again in California. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back in April, a Newcastle couple were alerted by their neighbor that a realtor had stopped by to take some photos for a listing. The thing is, the couple weren’t selling their property. After checking online, the couple found out their property was listed for sale. Detectives say a scammer had apparently forged the property owner’s signature – including giving a falsified California ID to the realtor. This allowed for the listing...
NEWCASTLE, CA
FOX40

Crews let fire at Lost Isle Resort burn out on its own

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office deputy patrols are allowing the grass fire in the Lost Isle Resort in Stockton to go out on its own. The blaze, which happened Monday evening, burned throughout the island destroying a former tiki bar. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies patrolling the […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
InspireMore

“Small Army” Of Rescuers Save Father And Son When Car Plunges Down 500-Ft Cliff.

A father and son from Rancho Cordova, California are grateful to be alive after living through a car wreck you’d normally only see in Hollywood movies. Fifty-one-year-old Scott Anderson was driving on a twisty, steep mountain highway in Mariposa County when he lost control of the car. He and his 11-year-old son were terrified as the car rolled several times before careening over a cliff and falling 500 feet.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KCRA.com

2022 California Primary Election Results: San Joaquin County district attorney

The race for San Joaquin County's top prosecutor includes incumbent Tori Verber Salazar. She will go against Ron Freitas on June 7. Because this race only has two candidates, this race could be decided in the primary if one of the candidates receives more than half of the votes, so at least 50% votes plus one vote. If that does not happen on June 7, the race continues to the November runoff, where the candidate with the most votes will claim office.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Jim Cooper leads in the race for Sacramento County sheriff

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Jim Cooper is leading against Jim Barnes in the race for Sacramento County sheriff, according to election results Tuesday night. Sacramento County residents are voting for a new sheriff for the first time in 10 years with Scott Jones leaving office to run for Congress.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
kubaradio.com

Update on Pleasant Grove Animal Cruelty Case

(SCSO Media Release) – On June 1st, 2022, the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office filed 19 felony charges against 50-year-old, Lynette Kim Countryman-Dunivan and 51-year-old Chad Damon Dunivan after reviewing the case filed against the two for animal abuse and animal neglect. This is still an active investigation as more information is coming in.
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Deputies respond to house 3 times before discovering body inside

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an Internal Affairs investigation is underway, following a homicide that occurred on May 12 at a halfway home on Rowena Way. Deputies initially responded to the house for a welfare check, where they said they contacted an individual on the front porch. They left […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Early Morning Downtown Davis Shooting Under Investigation; Suspect Fired 4-5 Shots

DAVIS (CBS13) — Detectives are still seeking information about a shooting that happened in the heart of Downtown Davis early Sunday morning. Davis police say, around 2:10 a.m., officers responded to the area of 2nd and E streets to investigate a report of shots fired. Multiple people called in to report the incident, but police say some had differing accounts of what happened. Investigators have since pieced together that an unknown suspect and another person got into some sort of argument in the intersection. At some point during the fight, investigators say the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired four to five shots at the other person. Everyone left before police arrived at the scene. Police say the person who was shot at has not come forward. No description has been released of the suspect who opened fire.
DAVIS, CA

