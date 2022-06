LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police arrested a man in connection with a gas station shooting that happened a month ago in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened May 7 at about 10:30 p.m. in a gas station parking lot in the 3800 block of E. Lake Mead Boulevard. Police believe the victim got into an argument with an unknown Hispanic male. The gunman opened fire following the dispute, according to LVMPD.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 17 HOURS AGO