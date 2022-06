WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — New cases of COVID-19 are climbing steadily at a rate of about 10,000 per day in Florida. The latest numbers out Friday showed more than 71,000 new cases of coronavirus in the state, in the week of May 27 through June 2. That's up from 32,000 new cases, from a month ago.

