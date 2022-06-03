ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Judge upholds tentative ruling, declines to throw out $3.9M Dell'Anno verdict or order new trial

By Jeff McDonald
 4 days ago

The judge who oversaw the wrongful-termination lawsuit filed by a former prosecutor against the city of San Diego has upheld his tentative ruling that declined to throw out the jury’s verdict or grant a new trial.

Judge Kevin Enright issued his final ruling Friday, one day after a Superior Court hearing at which city lawyers said evidence in the lawsuit brought by former prosecutor Marlea Dell’Anno was wrongly kept from the jury.

“The court, having taken the above-entitled matter under submission on 6/2/2022 and having fully considered the arguments of all parties, both written and oral, as well as the evidence presented, now rules as follows:

“The court confirms the tentative ruling given on June 2, 2022,” Enright wrote.

Dell’Anno was a senior official in the City Attorney’s Office before she was fired by former City Attorney Jan Goldsmith in late 2015.

The mid-career prosecutor was allegedly terminated for mishandling scores of domestic-violence cases, but claimed in a 2017 lawsuit that she was fired for refusing to proceed with cases she deemed were political.

The case went to trial earlier this year and a jury agreed with Dell’Anno’s allegations. She was awarded $3.9 million in damages.

In the wake of the verdict, lawyers for City Attorney Mara Elliott filed a motion asking the judge to overturn the jury’s decision -- or to at least grant the city a new trial.

Among other assertions, San Diego defense attorneys argued that Enright had wrongly allowed some evidence to be presented at trial and improperly excluded specific records they said would have boosted their case.

They also said at the hearing Thursday that the jury awarded too much in future economic damages to Dell’Anno.

The judge rejected all of the city’s arguments.

Elliott’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday. A spokeswoman also declined to say whether the city plans to appeal the jury verdict or judge’s ruling.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

#Defense Attorneys#New Trial#Politics Courts#Politics State#Law#Superior Court#The City Attorney#City
