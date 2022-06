PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The COVID-19 lockdown at the Pinellas County Jail that was set to end on Monday has been extended for two more weeks. A spokesperson for the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday that 48 inmates had tested positive for the virus. That's compared to the 26 inmates who were COVID-positive when the jail first announced its lockdown on May 20.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO