EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are a few temporary lane closures set in Columbia County this week while crews continue to work on a roadway-widening project for Lewiston Road. The Traffic Engineering and Operations Department continues to remind everyone: whenever you approach a work zone to slow down and allow extra distance between vehicles. And always watch for changes in road signs and be aware of any crew flaggers.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO